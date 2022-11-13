HIBBING—The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming team ran away with the Section 7A title, but the battle for second played out the way it was supposed to.
Mesabi East, Rock Ridge and Hibbing all had that opportunity to be the runner up, and when everything was said done, that’s how it played out.
The Thunderhawks scored 419 points to win the Section 7A Swimming and Diving finals Saturday at the high school pool, but it would be the Bluejackets who finished second with 296 points.
The Giants followed that up with 289, followed by the Wolverines with 268. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton had 209, Proctor/Hermantown 204, International Falls 133, Northeast Range/Ely 132, Two Harbors/Silver Bay 109, Chisholm 90 and Duluth Denfeld 86.
The closeness of the scores didn’t surprise Giants coach Jon Isaacson.
“We both went for it,” Isaacson said. “Our kids swam well, but Hibbing swam well, too. We came up on the short end, but we had a good meet.”
Mesabi East got swimmers to state in the 200 medley relay with Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adrianna Sheets; and Sheets in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
“We had a lot of our best times, and a lot of kids moved up,” Isaacson said. “I’m happy with this group. They’re a young team, and they rose to the occasion.”
Hibbing got swimmers into the state in the 200 and 500 freestyle, with Geli Stenson winning both events; Madison St. George in the 100 butterfly; and Stenson, Macie Emerson, Emery Maki and St. George in both the 200 and 400 freestyles.
All of those finishes helped propel the Bluejackets to the runner-up finish.
“We got it under some tough conditions,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We had to scratch a top-eight kid due to an illness. She is a backstroker, who was going to be in the top eight and in one of our relays.
“I understand when kids make mistakes in meets, but something like that is beyond your control. We had to try and adjust to that, and we already knew it was going to be a close meet. I’m proud of how our kids stepped up. I told them that they’re not just swimming for themselves, they’re swimming for the entire team, including the people that weren’t here right now.”
The biggest surprise was St. George. She was swimming in lane two with the fifth seed. She had to jump over three swimmers to get second and advance to state.
“That was huge for us and her,” Veneziano said. “She just missed going to the state meet last year. To see that happen, I was so happy for her. I also figured that if that happened, our relays would do better because you have a fired-up kid in those freestyle relays.”
How was St. George able to do it?
“In that particular race, her start and breakout were not the greatest,” Veneziano said. “She was behind the field off the blocks, but she is fantastic at finishing a race. She doesn’t deteriorate over time.
“People can go out strong, then the fourth length becomes a battle. You can see where their technique starts falling apart. With Madison, her fourth length is good. It’s not that she’s backing down, but she can maintain her stroke. She let her natural fly stroke go.”
Hibbing had a slight lead over Mesabi East heading into the 400 freestyle relay, and the Giants got out to an early lead.
“Our strategy was to get a lead, then see if we could hang on to it,” Isaacson said. “We got the lead, but we couldn’t quite hang on. Even if we beat them, it was already decided.”
It looked like Mesabi East was taking second in the final relay, but Stenson put out a gutty performance to get the Bluejackets to state.
Stenson was in third place when she entered the pool. She finally caught up on the fourth length, moved ahead and got that second-place finish.
“She split a 53.9,” Veneziano said. “She did her job, but it takes four people in that relay. I told them that they may very well have to get to the state meet by a time standard because I didn’t know if we could go top three against Mesabi East.
“With the way Mesabi East had been swimming, I thought we’d have to hold them off or catch them. I wasn’t sure how that was going to go down. For me, it wasn’t a gimme at all. In fact, I was figuring they might be able to touch us out.”
Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard will be the first Bluestreaks swimmer since at least 2005 to advance to state.
She placed second in the 50 freestyle.
“This is so awesome to have her go,” Chisholm coach Jessica Rice said. “She’s been working so hard at it all season. She wanted it, and she got it. There is a lot that has improved with her since the beginning of the season.
“This is what I expected her to do.”
Baumgard couldn’t have been more elated.
“We’re headed to state,” Baumgard said. “I’ve been working for this for 4 ½ years and after getting hurt last year, this feels so, so good. I was nervous, the most nervous I’ve been before a meet.
“I knew I had to get it done, so I’m glad.”
On a side note, Isaacson is celebrating his 50th season as a swimming coach.
“It makes me feel old, but I don’t think I’ll catch Art Downey,” Isaacson said. “He coached for about 62 years before he retired at Edina. I’m still enjoying it. We have great kids to work with.
“It gets in your blood. I have an old high-school teammate in Iowa, and he said, ‘What else am I going to do?’”
Isaacson hasn’t lost his passion for the sport.
“It’s good because if I did lose it, I don’t think I’d stick around,” Isaacson said. “I still look forward to coming to the pool every day.”
Grand Rapids first-place finishers were as follows: Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen and Jager Treasure in the 200 medley relay; Petersen in the 200 individual medley; Makenzie Mustar in diving; Sophia Verke in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke; Rauzi in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Verke, Hoard, Petersen, Hannah Rauzi in the 200 freestyle relay; and Jackson, Hoard, Saleh Smith and Verke in the 400 freestyle relay.
Advancing to state in second place were Hannah Sandman of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in the 200 freestyle; Norah Gunderson of Proctor/Hermantown in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Ella Albrecht of Grand Rapids in diving; Ava Niksich of Proctor/Hermantown in the 500 freestyle; and Jackson in the 100 backstroke.
Liv Christner and Elly Blazevic of Duluth Denfeld placed third and fourth in diving, respectively, and will be advancing to the state meet.
Section 7A Swimming and Diving Finals
Team: 1. Grand Rapids 419; 2. Hibbing 296; 3. Mesabi East 289; 4. Rock Ridge 268; 5. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 209; 6. Proctor/Hermantown 204; 7. International Falls 133; 8. Northeast Range/Ely 132; 9. Two Harbors/Silver Bay 109; 10. Chisholm 90; 11. Duluth Denfeld 86.
Individuals:
200 medley relay—1. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Jager Treasure), 1:54.21; 2. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:57.32; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Norah Gunderson, Laney Gunderson, Summer Kienzle), 1:59.77; 4. Rock Ridge (Emma Vukmanich, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Mia Stark), 2:00.09; 5. Northeast Range/Ely (Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 2:01.07; 6. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters), 2:02.17; 7. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Kendra Kalstad, Jillian Bilben, Quianna Ford), 2:05.31; 8. Chisholm (Hanna Halberg, Emma Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 2:07.49.
200 freestyle—1. Geli Stenson, H, 1:57.42P; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:01.90; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:03.39; 4. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:05.78; 5. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:08.28; 6. Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:08.82; 7. Dani Logan, RR, 2:09.19; 8. McClelland, NRE, 2:10.20.
200 individual medley—1. Petersen, GR, 2:19.38; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:19.85; 3. Madison St. George, H, 2:24.95; 4. Mae Layman, ME, 2:26.62; 5. Tedrick, NRE, 2:27.45; 6. Stark, RR, 2:27.86; 7. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:29.48; 8. Ford, IF, 2:30.03.
50 freestyle—1. Sheets, ME, 25.19; 2. Baumgard, C, 25.34; 3. Emery Maki, H, 25.65; 4. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 25.66; 5. Macie Emerson, H, 25.91; 6. Bilben, IF, 26.05; 7. Kienzle, PH, 26.51; 8. Livia Dugas, THSB, 27.12.
Diving—1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 409.90; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 360.10; 3. Liv Christner, DD, 350.10; 4. Elly Blazevic, DD, 239.75; 5. Claire Roufs, DD, 334.20; 6. Kieren Ford, IF, 295.10; 7. Gabriella Saice, ME, 294.30; 8. Rilee Duvorec, CEC, 289.65.
100 butterfly—1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:00.41S; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:02.85; 3. Jackson, GR, 1:02.96; 4. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:03.84; 5. Raini Gibson, H, 1:04.92; 6. Pechonick, RR, 1:05.62; 7. Selah Smith, GR, 1:06.19; 8. Layman, ME, 1:06.68.
100 freestyle —1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 55.17; 2. Sheets, ME, 55.27; 3. Sandman, CEC, 55.92; 4. Baumgard, C, 56.81; 5. Aubree Skelton, ME, 56.88; 6. Maki, H, 57.24; 7. Emerson, Hm, 57.31; 8. Stark, RR, 57.85.
500 freestyle—1. Stenson, H, 5:28.30; 2. Niksich, PH, 5:36.84; 3. Hoard, GR, 5:37.55; 4. Bartovich, RR, 5:41.01; 5. Dugas, THSB, 5:48.66; 6. Butzke, ME, 5:49.10; 7. Logan, RR, 5:49.93; 8. Emma Peterson, CEC, 5:58.03.
200 freestyle relay—1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Hoard, Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:41.24; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:41.99; 3. Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Kiera Saumer, Layman, Butzke), 1:46.58; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Julia Peterson, Emma Peterson, Sandman), 1:46.76; 5. International Falls (Versteeg, Ford, Sylvie Valenzuela, Bilben), 1:47.47; 6. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland), 1:47.65; 7. Rock Ridge (Heinonen, Jaelyn Parks, Elliie Bjorge, Pechonick), 1:48.79; 8. Two Harbors/Silver Bay (Dugas, Erica Kaczrowski, Ava Oswald-Swenson, Maddy Bjornstad), 1:50.42.
100 backstroke—1. Verke, GR, 59.25; 2. Jackson, GR, 1:01.90; 3. Chopskie, CEC, 1:05.40; 4. Smith, GR, 1:05.98; 5. Kalisch, H, 1:06.58; 6. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:08.31; 7. Saumer, ME, 1:09.49; 8. Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.56.
100 breaststroke—1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:07.90P; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:08.87; 3. Petersen, GR, 1:12.26; 4. Tedrick, NRE, 1:13.55; 5. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:14.47; 6. Heinonen, RR, 1:14.71; 7. Julia Peterson, CEC, 1:17.85; 8. Ford, IF, 1:18.48.
400 freestyle relay—1. Grand Rapids (Jackson, Hoard, Smith, Verke), 3:43.32; 2. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:45.13; 3. Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Layman), 3:46.46; 4. Cloquet/Esko-Carlton (Chopskie, Emma Peterson, Julia Peterson, Sandman), 3:53.96; 5. Rock Ridge (Stark, Bartovich, Amelia Kober, Logan), 3:55.88; 6. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Megan Gunderson, Norah Gunderson, Niksich), 3:59.86; 7. International Falls (Versteeg, Valenzuela, Kalstad, Bilben), 4:06.65; 8. Two Harbors/Silver Bay (Dugas, Ava Aria Oswald-Swenson, Ava Oswald-Swenson, Bjornstad), 4:08.12.
Mens Basketball
Iowa Western 113,
Hibbing 74
COUNCIL BLUFFS—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 113-74 loss to Iowa Western Saturday.
The Cardinals were led by Cam Lawrence with 17 points, followed by Jonathan Clay with 16 and Schuyler Pimentel 12.
The Reivers were led by Danair Dempsey with 33 points. Rich Brooks had 15, Fawaz Surakat 12 and James Prescott 10.
MNH 34 40—74
IW 53 60—113
Hibbing: Cam Lawrence 17, Conor Goggin 2, Ramaj Gordon 9, Ray Washington Jr. 2, Schuyler Pimentel 12, Jonathan Clay 16, Shawn Brown Jr. 2, Owen Smith 2, Nick Moore 3, Jemerlbn Owsley 4, Colten Pagnac 5.
Iowa Western: Rob Sanders 4, Max Polk 8, Odier Olange 9, Danair Dempsey 33, Lane McVicar 5, Rich Brooks 15, James Prescott 10, Amadou Diallo 4, Hasson Massenburg 5, Fawaz Surakat 12, Kesean Ladd 8.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 24; Iowa Western 22; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 17-24; Iowa Western 28-40; 3-pointers: Lawrence, Gordon, Clay 2, Pagnac, Polk, Olange, Dempsey.
