HIBBING—For the first six minutes of their game with Hermantown, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team was playing fundamental basketball.
The Bluejackets were taking care of the ball and hanging tight with the Hawks.
After that, Hibbing started playing right into the hands of Hermantown, and the Hawks took advantage of it en route to an 81-45 victory Thursday on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
HIbbing coach Tom Aune liked the way his team was handling things early in the game, then things started to go awry.
“We were still in the ball game, then at the nine- or 10-minute mark, we started handing it to the wrong team going their way for layups,” Aune said. “Like I told them before the game, there’s going to be a turnover here-or-there during a game.
“You can’t have one, two, three or four stack up on you, then you’re down by eight or 10 just like that. We had a rough second half of the first half that put us down by 27.”
Hermantown took a 45-18 lead into halftime, doing the things Hawks’ coach Andy Fenske wanted them to do.
“These boys, their MO is all about getting turnovers on defense,” Fenske said. “That sparks our offense. That’s the way we’ve been able to get them to buy into playing great defense. Playing great defense is our transition offense.
“That’s what gets us going. They took care of it early on, which made it hard for us. They slowed it down, but once we were able to start getting a little more pressure on them, getting a few buckets, we were able to speed them up and get to the style we were hoping to play.”
Those turnovers never let the Bluejackets get set into their defense.
“We got lost in our half-court defense a couple of times, but that’s tough to tell when they’re going in for layups,” Aune said. “We never got into a defense, but overall, we improved from the first time we played them.”
Hibbing started playing with a little more consistency in the second half, but Hermantown, which did win the Section 7AAA title last year and is the favorite to win it again, was just too deep for the Bluejackets.
“They’re all athletic,” Aune said. “In the first half, I told the guys in the locker room, every one of their guys is two or three steps faster and quicker than everyone on our team.
They’re going after the ball. We want the ball to come to us.
“That’s not how this game is played. They’re all athletic. They all take the ball to the hoop, and most of them can hit a three. They’re tough.”
Hermantown was led by Blake Schmitz and Abraham Suomis with 20 points apiece. Nathan Hill had 13.
“We’ve had five different leading scorers here,” Fenske said. “It’s a blessing and curse in the sense that some teams may have one or maybe two great defenders slide down, but we have yet to come across a team that can shutdown five guys across the board.
“At any given time, we’ve got five guys who can shoot the three, attack the rim and more often than not, finish. It’s been good. It sure makes us look like what we’re doing out there from the coaching standpoint.”
Finley Cary had 11 points to pace Hibbing. Ethan Eskeli finished with 10.
HEHS 45 36—81
HIHS 18 27—45
Hermantown: Blake Schmitz 20, Evan Serist 4, Brayden Lundeen 5, Abraham Soumis 20, Nathan Hill 13, Alex Schott 3, Peyton Menzel 6, Andrew Schmitz 2, Broc Dundland 8.
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 6, Finley Cary 11, Evan Bolden 6, Graiden Elven 2, Ethan Eskeli 10, Jack Bottoms 2, Raymond Brau 8.
Total Fouls: Hermantown 12; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hermantown 13-19; Hibbing 5-9; 3-pointers: Blake Schmitz, Lundeen, Soumis.
Deer River 86,
Greenway 53
COLERAINE—The Warriors had five players in double figures to defeat the Raiders in Karen Tomberline Gymnasium Thursday.
Cale Jackson led Deer River with 19 points, followed by Caiden Schjenken with 18, Ethan Williams 13, Sam Rahier 12 and Rhett Mundt 11.
Greenway was led by Gage Olson with 18 points. Stephen McGee had 10.
DR 53 33—86
GHS 22 28—50
Deer River: Cale Jackson 19, Caiden Schjenken 18, Ethan Williams 13, Marcus Hinman 2, Nick Bakkesdahl 8, Rhett Mundt 11, Sam Rahier 12, Lawrence Bowstring 3.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 3, Tyler Swedeen 9, Colin Robertshaw 6, Gage Olson 18, Stephem McGee 10, Ethan Eiden 4.
Total Fouls: Deer River 13; Greenway 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 7-11; Greenway 2-6; 3-pointers: Jackson 5, Schjenken 2, Williams, Bakkesdahl 2, Rahier 4, Bowstring, Hess, Swedeen, Olson 2.
Girls Basketball
Duluth East 62,
Hibbing 37
DULUTH — The Greyhounds defeated the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
No other information was available on the game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.