HIBBING—After getting beat 6-1 by Duluth Denfeld Friday, the Hibbing High School baseball team looked to regroup against Hermantown in a split doubleheader.
Unfortunately, for the Bluejackets, that didn’t happen.
The Hawks scored five first-inning runs en route to a 14-3 victory over Hibbing Friday at Al Nyberg Field.
Runyan was the winning pitcher for Hermantown, tossing 5 innings of three-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked one. Gunderson came on in relief, working two innings of no-hit ball, striking out three.
Jace Kampsula took the loss, tossing two innings, allowing four hits, striking out one and walking two. Ryder Petrie tossed two innings, giving up six hits, striking out two and walking two. Nathan Maki worked 2.2 innings. He gave up five hits and walked two.
Drew Forer tossed .1 innings, walking one.
The Hawks scored five runs in the first thanks to three Hibbing errors, which isn’t the way Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel wanted to start the game.
“For us, we knew Hermantown was going to be tough,” Wetzel said. “The pitcher we saw was one of their better ones, so you want to come out and be as efficient as possible.
“Unfortunately, we had three ground balls that we didn’t make plays on, which led to a big inning. Against a team like Hermantown, you can’t give extra opportunities.”
The Hawks made matters worse for Hibbing when it added three more runs in the second to take a 7-0 lead after 1 ½ innings.
“We weren’t able to minimize and against teams like Hermantown, when you fall down early, it’s a big hole, especially on a day when we weren’t hitting well. We weren’t swinging it well enough to come back in a game like that.”
In the fourth, Hermantown plated three more runs to make it 9-0, but this time, the Bluejackets responded with three runs of their own to make it 9-3.
The Hawks would add one more run in the fifth, then they tacked on three more in the seventh for the final margin of victory.
In all, Hibbing committed six errors in the game, and struck out 10 times, which didn’t help the Bluejackets’ cause.
It was a tough day at the plate.
The Bluejackets needed to be more aggressive at the plate.
“Early in the count, we weren’t looking for our pitch, one you like to attack, especially fast balls,” Wetzel said. “We were too tentative early in the count. We looked at good pitches cruise by us, then we expanded the strike zone.
“We looked lost at the plate. We can chalk it up to a tough day at the park.”
Rannow had five hits for Hermantown, including a double. Opsahl had two hits and three RBI; Arro had two hits and an RBI; Gunderson added two hits, with a double, and two RBI; and Olson had two hits and three RBI.
Lundeen had one hit and and two RBI.
Dane Mammenga, Kampsula, with a double, and Jack Bautch had the Hibbing hits.
Hibbing will host Grand Rapids today, beginning at 3 p.m.
Hibbing 8,
Cloquet 4
CLOQUET—On Thursday, the Bluejackets jumped out to a 5-0 lead, then held on for an 8-4 victory over Cloquet at Ed Mettner Field.
The Bluejackets scored two runs each in the second and third innings, then added one tally in the fourth.
The Lumberjacks would rally for four runs in the fifth to make it 5-4, but Hibbing responded with a three-run sixth to put the game away.
Mammenga finished with three hits and three RBI. Bautch had two hits and an RBI; and getting one hit each were Luke Nelson, Logan Gietzen, Brayden Boyer and Forer.
Ashton Stansfield had four hits and two RBI to pace Cloquet. Kollin Bonneville had two hits, including a double; and Alexander Omega had a double and two RBI.
Nelson started for Hibbing and got the victory. He tossed 4.2 innings of six-hit ball. He struck out five and walked four. Mammenga hurled two innings, giving up three hits. He fanned two and walked one.
Kade Kolodge started for the Lumberjacks, tossing 3.2 innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out five and walked five. Luke Keating worked 1.1 innings, striking out two and walking one. Drew Angell gave up two hits in two innings of work. He fanned two.
