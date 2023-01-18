HIBBING—Last Saturday, the Hermantown High School boys hockey team lost a 3-1 decision to Warroad, ending a 103-game-regular-season-unbeaten streak against Class A schools, dating back to 2013.
The Hawks got away from what they like to do against the Warriors, and Warroad was good enough to get the victory.
On Monday, Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews and his coaching staff needed to reinforce the kind of hockey the Hawks want to play, relentless on the forecheck and backcheck.
That’s exactly what Hermantown did Tuesday, and Hawks started a new winning streak against Class A schools with a 6-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hermantown only gave up eight shots on net, and kept the Bluejackets at bay with that relentless-style-of-play.
“That’s how we like to play,” Andrews said. “That’s the expectation. We were on them pretty good because we lost on Saturday. I don’t know if they were angry, but it was a reminder of what the expectation is and how the game has to be played.
“We were motivated. Warroad is a great team, but I don’t know if we played as hard as we did tonight. It’s not that we didn’t play hard against Warroad, but they’re really good.”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz knew exactly what his team was going to face.
“They come at you hard,” Rewertz said. “We knew that coming in. They did exactly what we thought they would do, but I thought we had a good game plan.
“I thought we did a great job in the first period, keeping everything on the perimeter. We got out-shot badly, but the kids played hard. We kept things perimeter, and we did a good job of giving Brayden (Bluejacket goalie Brayden Boyer) lanes to see the puck.”
Even though Hibbing/Chisholm did get out-shot 14-1, they took away time-and-space, and didn’t give Hermantown many good looks at the net.
“Absolutely they did,” Andrews said. “They made it hard. We had to start trying to spread the zone out a little bit. We were trying to go to the net, but you almost had to do it strategically.”
It looked like the first period might end scoreless as the Bluejackets broke the puck down into the Hermantown zone with less than 20 seconds to play, but a drop pass in the house was intercepted by the Hawks, who know how to transition to offense quickly.
Not shooting that puck on net turned into a scoring opportunity for Hermantown, and William Esterbrooks deposited the puck behind Boyer at 16:50 to give the Hawks that 1-0 lead.
That pass played right into the hands of Hermantown.
“We want to turn teams over the neutral zone and transition with speed and create offense, maybe out of your own end, but definitely in the neutral zone,” Andrews said. “We’re going the other way fast.
“We work on that a lot, and we’re good at it. Our defense generates a lot. We saw goals from the back end tonight.”
The one thing Rewertz wanted his team to do was shoot the puck whenever the opportunity arose.
“We talked about it before the game, and after the first, that we had to get pucks to the net,” Rewertz said. “Hermantown, no matter where they’re at, threw pucks at the net. I thought we tried to get too cute at times.
“We need to get more pucks to the net. It makes it hard on the defense when rebounds are coming out, and you’re trying to pick up a guy and find the puck. They do a good job of that.”
Hermantown kept up the same intensity in the second period, but other than first-period goal, the Hawks were having trouble trying to solve Boyer, who made 45 saves on the night.
Frustration never set in, however.
“That’s why I was happy with them,” Andrews said. “It was positive on the bench. I think they knew they were playing well, so they stuck with it. They (Hibbing) would get tired. They can’t keep this pace.
“They stuck with it, but credit to Hibbing. They played hard.”
Sticking with it allowed Hermantown to take a 2-0 with another late-period goal.
This time, Evan Gunderson got the honors, scoring at 15:16.
After that, the Hawks’ defense never gave the Bluejackets any open ice to work with.
“I thought our D-gaps were awesome,” Andrews said. “We turned them over and attacked in transition. That was a reminder of how we like to play, getting pucks deep, going hard to the puck and putting pucks on net as much as we could
“It was a team effort. We rolled four lines. Everyone got to play a lot. Everyone did well.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did get a couple of power-play opportunities in the third period, but they couldn’t muster any shots on Hawk goalie Garron Opsahl, who had eight saves for the shutout.
“The most disappointing part of this game, offensively, was our power play,” Rewertz said. “We’ve had a good power play. I didn’t feel like we moved the puck well. We stood still. When you’re playing a good team like that, you have to move the puck quickly, and you have to get pucks through to the net.
“They play fast. They come at you hard, all over the ice, no matter what zone you’re in. They do an excellent job of that. That’s something we need to do. They have a nice team.”
Hermantown closed out the scoring when Weston Bohlman tallied at 6:42; George Peterson at 14:30 on the power play; Samuel Swenson at 15:49; and Drew Nelson at 16:47.
“What you saw tonight was we battled for two periods,” Rewertz said. “We did a good job of taking away time-and-space. I thought we played the body well. I thought we had two breakdowns, and they capitalized on both of them.
“When they come with that much pace, for us, we have to play a little quicker. We talk about playing fast all of the time. We know the way that Hermantown plays against some of the better teams in the state. We have to get to that point where we’re playing faster.”
HEHS 1 1 4
HC 0 0 0—0
First Period — 1. HE, William Esterbrooks (Kade Kohanski, George Peterson), 16:50.
Second Period — 2. HE, Evan Gunderson (Aaron Evjen, Bradford Skytta), 15:16.
Third Period — 3. HE, Weston Bohlman (Evjen, Gunderson), 6;42; 4. HE, Peterson (Esterbrooks, Dallas Vieau), pp, 14:30; 5. HE, Samuel Swenson (Holdyn Evjen, Mason Sundbom), 15:49; 6. HE, Drew Nelson (Gunderson, Aaron Evjen), 16:47.
Goalie Saves — Hermantown, Garron Opsahl 1-5-2—8; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 14-19-12—45.
Penalties — Hermantown 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 47,
Duluth Denfeld 32
DULUTH—The Raiders got 12 points from Klara Finke en route to the road victory over the Hunters Tuesday.
Chloe Hansen had nine points for Greenway, and Olivia Klamm eight.
Allysa Grammer had 12 points for Duluth Denfeld. Selah Reinertsen finished with 11.
GHS 16 31—47
DD 14 18—32
Greenway: Klara Finke 12, Olivia Klamm 8, Layla Miskovich 7, Alyizzia Roy 2, Chloe Hansen 9, Talia Saville 4, Lydia Johannsen 4, Hannah Fawcett 9.
Duluth Denfeld: Larissa Miller 4, Kyra Robinson 4, Allysa Grammer 12, Selah Reinertsen 11.
Total Fouls: Greenway 7; Duluth Denfeld 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 7-16; Duluth Denfeld 4-8; 3-pointers: Miskovich, Hansen, Grammar 2, Reinertsen.
Greenway 53,
Wrenshall 32
COLERAINE—Saville scored 14 points as the Raiders defeated the Wrens at home last Friday.
Finke had nine points, and Layla Miskovich and Alyizzia Roy both had eighth.
Janae Sjodin had 12 points for Wrenshall.
WHS 5 27—32
GHS 28 25—53
Wrenshall: French Klimek 4, Elizabeth Johnson 9, Laura Rubesha 4, Katie Line 3, Janae Sjodin 12.
Greenway: Klara Finke 9, Layla Miskovich 8, Alyizzia Roy 8, Chloe Hansen 7, Talia Saville 14, Hannah Fawcett 6, Emma Vannet 1.
Total Fouls: Wrenshall 13; Greenway 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Wrenshall 7-10; Greenway 7-10; 3-pointers: Johnson, Line, Sjodin, Roy 2, Saville 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.