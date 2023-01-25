talia carlson

Hibbing’s Talia Carlson (13) catches the ball in the post with Kellyn Biondi defending during the second half of their game Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls basketball had just played their best half of the season, but in the end, it came down to one thing—free throws.

The Bluejackets missed six charity tosses down the stretch as they watched a 15-point lead evaporate into a 73-71 loss to Hermantown Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

