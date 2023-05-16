HIBBING—If the Hibbing High School softball team has any thoughts of getting out of Section 7AAA, at least one roadblock stands in their way—Hermantown.
The Hawks are yearly contenders for the 7AAA title, and it looks like they will be that kind of team this year as well.
Only this time, the Bluejackets got out to a 2-0 lead, but all it took was one-bad inning, a five-run third, and that was all Hermantown needed to slip away with a 6-3 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at Cheever Field and Dr. Ben Owens Stadium.
After two innings it looked like the Bluejackets might just be able to break the hold Hermantown has had on Hibbing team.
In the first, Aune Boben and Emma Kivela both bunted for base hits, then they moved up a base on a wild pitch.
Kendal Gustavsson then grounded out to short, scoring Boben. Kivela tried to follow her home, but she was thrown out at the plate.
In the second, the Bluejackets manufactured another run when Monroe Rewertz walked, then Grace McDowell doubled to the right-center field fence to make it 2-0.
“We played a little small ball to make them make a play,” Hibbing coach Kadee Vesledahl said. “They didn’t do that, and we executed.”
As for the runner thrown out at home, that’s something the Bluejackets saw against Superior on Monday.
“We watched Superior run around us,” Vesledahl said. “When someone turned their back, they took off and scored. We lost some momentum after that, but it’s a learning experience that we should have before we go into the playoffs.”
Boben cruised through the first two innings in the pitcher’s circle, then she struck out the first Hawks’ hitter in the third.
A bout with some wildness would come back to bite Hibbing.
Lindsey Ewer and Emily Gustafson drew back-to-back walks, then a double by Natalie Vitek made it a 2-1 game. Jayden Lind followed with a three-run home run over the left field wall to make it 4-2.
“We walked runners, but we also didn’t execute the little plays either,” Vesledahl said. “Hermantown executed.”
Those little plays were two errors in three hitters, which allowed another run to score to make it 5-2.
The two walks and errors are what did the Bluejackets in.
Vesledahl took it in stride.
“I’d rather have that inning now, then next week in the playoffs,” Vesledahl said.
The Hawks added one more run in the fifth on an RBI single by Baylee Edwards, and with the way Vitek was pitching, Hibbing was going to have a hard time getting back into the game.
“I didn’t think we were out of it, but we needed to get out of our heads and manufacture some runs,” Vesledahl said. “We did in the sixth. I felt like we weren’t out of it. We have to get out of our heads and hit the ball.”
Vitek had a lot to do with that, retiring 11 straight batters until a single by Boben in the sixth ended that streak.
Boben would steal second, take third on a ground out, then she scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-3.
Rewertz reached on a onet-out error in the seventh, but Vitek, who only allowed four hits, while striking out 12, got consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
“It’s a Hermantown thing,” Vesledahl said. “We have to beat them for this. We have to beat them for that. When you start thinking about it, it gets a lot harder.”
Boben only allowed five hits, while striking out seven.
Baseball
Mesabi East 7,
Cherry 6
CHERRY—The Giants took a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, then held off a furious Tiger charge en route to the victory on the road Monday.
Dakota Kruse was the winning pitcher, tossing 6.2 innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out four and walked three. Zacary Norberg worked .1 inning, getting one out to earn the save.
Noah Sundquist started for Cherry, working two innings. He gave up four hits, struck out four and walked one. Noah Asuma tossed three innings, allowing three hits. He fanned six and walked two. Kaleb Rinderson worked 1.1 innings, giving up seven hits. He struck out two. Nagle worked .2 innings.
Cooper Sickel had three hits for the Giants. Ryder Gerulli had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Louis Karish also had three hits.
Mason Heitzman had two hits, including a triple, for Cherry. Andrew Staples had two hits, with a double.
Cherry 11,
Cook County 0
CHERRY—Mason Heitzman and Kaleb Rinderson combined on a two-hitter as the Tigers beat the Vikings in five innings Monday.
Heitzman tossed 4.2 innings, giving up two hits. He struck out 10 and walked two. Rinerson worked 1 inning, striking out one.
Anderson tossed four innings for Cook County. He gave up 12 hits, struck out six and walked two.
Noah Sundquist had three, a double, triple and home run, and three RBI. Isaac Asuma had two hits and one RBI; Noah Asuma had two hits, with a double, and two RBI; and Andrew Bielejeski had two hits.
Tate and Smith had the Vikings’ hits.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.