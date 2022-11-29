SAINT PAUL—State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild (DFL—Hermantown) said Monday that he will press to extend Unemployment Insurance benefits for workers laid off because of Northshore Mining’s ongoing idling when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

“The state Legislature failed to ensure that laid off miners have the Unemployment Insurance benefits that they deserve,” said Senator-elect Hauschild. “When the Senate convenes in January, one of my first actions will be to push for unemployment benefits for hardworking miners who’ve been laid off due to the idling of Northshore mining.”

