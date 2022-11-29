SAINT PAUL—State Senator-elect Grant Hauschild (DFL—Hermantown) said Monday that he will press to extend Unemployment Insurance benefits for workers laid off because of Northshore Mining’s ongoing idling when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
“The state Legislature failed to ensure that laid off miners have the Unemployment Insurance benefits that they deserve,” said Senator-elect Hauschild. “When the Senate convenes in January, one of my first actions will be to push for unemployment benefits for hardworking miners who’ve been laid off due to the idling of Northshore mining.”
In May, Cleveland-Cliffs idled operations at Northshore Mining, laying off workers at its pellet plant in Silver Bay and mine in Babbitt. In July, Cliffs announced that the facilities will remain idle through at least April 2023. Most impacted workers at Northshore will exhaust their unemployment benefits this month before the next regular legislative session convenes in January.
Hauschild said State Representative Rob Ecklund (DFL—International Falls) introduced a bill in August to extend the Unemployment Insurance benefits if a Special Legislative Session were to be called this fall. The measure was supported by State Representative Dave Lislegard, who plans to press similar legislation in the House of Representatives in January.
“We owe it to these workers and their families to help with this hardship,” Rep. Lislegard said. “Let’s do the right thing for the people of northern Minnesota.”
“Learning that Northshore Mining will be shut down well into 2023 means workers and their families in our region will face an uncertain economic future through no fault of their own,” said Rep. Ecklund.
Hauschild’s legislation would provide up to 26 additional weeks of unemployment benefits to approximately 410 iron ore mining industry workers who will be impacted when their benefits are exhausted later this month. Those who work for firms providing goods or services to the iron ore mining industry and lost their jobs because of the idling would also be eligible.
The extended benefits wouldn’t be used to determine the future unemployment tax rate for a business, and workers eligible for Trade Readjustment Allowance assistance benefits wouldn’t be eligible. The benefits would be retroactive to when a workers’ benefits ended in late November.
