HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has played a tough early-season schedule, but it’s about to get tougher.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be taking part in the Kaposia Classic, taking on South St. Paul, beginning at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul.
Joining Hibbing/Chisholm and the Packers in the eight-team tournament are CP/CR, Holy Angels, Elk River, Woodbury, Roseville/Mahtomedi and Eagan.
The Bluejackets and South St. Paul have always played in the first round, so there’s a long history between the two schools.
“They have a good program,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “It’s always a good challenge. Traditionally, we’ve had great matchups with them over the years. Rather than schedule each other during the year, it becomes the first game of the tournament.
“They’re always up for it. It’s their tournament. We know we’re going to get their best.. We have to come ready to play.”
This tournament, over the years, has always been a springboard for the Bluejackets as they head down the home stretch of the season.
“It’s a tournament where we’ve done some good things at,” Hyduke said. “We’ve learned things about our team. Coming out of that tournament, you’re hoping that you identify everything that you need to correct for the stretch run.
“That’s what has been rewarding playing those three games down there, always against good competition.”
Hibbing/Chisholm is no stranger to playing Class AA schools, so this won’t be a shock for the Bluejackets heading into the tournament.
“We’ve played a tough schedule already,” Hyduke said. “You have to come ready to play. Against good teams, you can’t take a shift off. You have to do your responsibilities on the ice. Hopefully, playing three games in three days, it gets them to focus a little more.
“They’re going to be tired as will all of the teams. You need to mentally work through that. That’s one of the greatest things you get from a tournament is you’re playing three games in three days. You have to battle through mental fatigue, and still play the game.”
The one thing Hibbing/Chisholm must focus on is tightening up its defensive coverage.
“We work a lot on D-zone coverage,” Hyduke said. “Your defensive play starts in the offensive zone. Once they’re coming out of the offensive zone, you have to play defense even when you’re on offense. That’s where we broke down against Marshall.
“We got caught low, and our third person wasn’t high enough to support our defense. If they banked it by one of our defensemen, we didn’t have the support for our weak-side defense. That’s how their advantage rushes occurred.”
At a tournament like this, teams will expose that right away.
“It’s a transition game,” Hyduke said. “That’s what the kids have to understand. The only time you’re on offense is when you have 100-percent control of the puck. If it’s a battle for the puck, you’re on defense.
“If they have the puck, you’re on defense. Against Marshall, during those battles, we got caught staying in our offensive set. We needed to get into our defensive set. That’s what cost us with their advantage rushes.”
