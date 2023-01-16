HIBBING—The Hermantown High School boys hockey team has had a stranglehold on Section 7A, except for one season when Greenway advanced to state.
The Hawks have also had a tight grip on Section 7A schools during the regular season, excluding the state tournament, having not lost a game to a Class A school since 2013, or around 103-straight games.
Well, Warroad did what no other team had done, beating Hermantown last week 3-1 to end that well-deserved streak.
So as the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team prepares to play the Hawks today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, what kind of team will the Bluejackets be seeing?
Probably an angry one, looking to start a brand-new streak.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz knows that the Hawks won’t change the way they do things, even after that loss.
He knows what kind of team Hermantown has coming into this game.
“I don’t think they’re going to change their approach of what they’re going to do, work hard,” Rewertz said. “Pat (Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews) does a good job coaching them up. They’re as skilled as they usually are. They out-work their opponents.
“That’s another element you have to deal with.”
The one way to compete with the Hawks is playing with discipline.
“Obviously, we have to stay out of the penalty box,” Rewertz said. “We have to work hard and get our one guy in hard on the forecheck. We also have to be aware of not getting too deep into the zone.
“We have to stay disciplined in our zone, and take away passing lanes. We can’t get too low, or they can hurt you with that second wave of players coming through the zone.”
It’s all about taking away time-and-space.
“You have to do that in all three zones,” Rewertz said. “We struggled with that early in the season, so that’s something we’ve been improving on. We’re getting better. We’re playing faster, and we’re starting to take away that time-and-space from other teams.”
The Bluejackets just can’t focus on defending the Hawks.
Offensively, Hibbing/Chisholm must attack.
“We have to get pucks deep behind their D, then get a good forecheck,” Rewertz said. “When we get the opportunity, we have to get bucks to the net. We can’t get too cute with the puck and make that fancy pass.
“Against the caliber of team Hermantown is, you have to crash the net and bear down. We have to get tough in front of the net, and get some rebounds.”
In the grand scheme of things, this is a big game, especially for section seeding, but Rewertz doesn’t want to put too much importance on it.
“They have been to the last few state tournaments, so this will be a good measuring stick for where we’re at and where we need to go,” Rewartz said. “I want to see us play 51 minutes of hockey and compete.
“It’s a continuation of the growth we’re looking for in our team. We’re looking to be better than yesterday. That’s our thought process, getting better day-after-day, and be ready when playoff time comes around.”
