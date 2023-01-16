HIBBING—The Hermantown High School boys hockey team has had a stranglehold on Section 7A, except for one season when Greenway advanced to state.

The Hawks have also had a tight grip on Section 7A schools during the regular season, excluding the state tournament, having not lost a game to a Class A school since 2013, or around 103-straight games.

