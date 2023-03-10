The Grand Rapids/Grenway U12 girls hockey team will advance to the state tournament, Pictured from left, frong row, Izzy Strang from Cloquet, Goalie Emily Cherne. Middle row from left: Rohrey Hyduke (D), Stella Ortman (F), Evie Tobeck (F), Kate Carlson (F),Opal Anderson (F). Back Row from left: Brooklyn Troumbly (F), Lily DeBay (D), Olivia Scott (F), Cecelia Tulek (F),Addie Sjodin (F), Vaya Williams (F), Hazel Sweeney (D), Ella Gangl (D). Coaches: Troy Scott, Brian Anderson, and Jeremy Carlson.
The stakes were high at the Northern MN Regional 12UA Hockey Tournament this past weekend as eight of the top 12UA teams from across the North region battled for a chance to go to the State tournament.
In the first game of the tournament, Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning battled Thief River Falls in a hard-fought battle to come out short with a loss of 3-4.
Because the tournament was double elimination, the Lightning had one more opportunity to take second place in the Region and advance to the State tournament.
In Game 2 against Bemidji, the Lightning team came out strong, found the back of the net, and worked hard to defeat their opponent 6-0, with a shutout from goalie Emily Cherne.
Game 3 of the tournament was a hard fight against Hibbing, the No. 1 seed coming into the tournament.
The Lightning had lost to the week before heading to regions.
The girls came out determined to win.
They had an amazing game of passing the puckand playing hard defense to land them a win over Hibbing of 2-1.
Coach Carlson said, “I’m justso proud of the girls for battling hard and improving so much this year.”
This win sent the girls into the fourth game of the tournament where they had to face Duluth to move on to the finals.
In Game 4, the Lightning came out focused and determined where they battled to a 6-1 win over Duluth, which moved them on to finals.
Every girl on the team contributed with strong forwards passing and putting goals in the net, to the mighty defense, who did not let players by, to the goalie, who held strong in the net.
Each and every game the GRG team was determined to win and reach their goal of going to the state tournament.
The final game on Sunday to advance to state was against a strong Hermantown team.
The GRG team came out fast and never turned back defeating their opponent 7-3 ,which earned this team a second- place finish in the Northern Minnesoa Region.
Coach Anderson stated, “To see the team set a goal for theseason to make it to the State Tournament, then work hard to turn that dream into a reality five months later is something truly special.
“I am so proud of these young ladies.”
Behind this skilled GRG 12UA team are dedicated coaches, Brian Anderson, Jeremy Carlson, and Troy Scott.
They believed in the girls every step of the way.
This team worked hard all year both on and off the ice, from dryland, to outside ice time, to watching film, to early-bird practices, they put in the extra time and it paid off in the end.
“I am really proud of these girls for working hard and grinding out some very difficult wins against skilled opponents,” Scott said.
Grand Rapids/Greenway 12UA Lightning team is proudly sponsored by Hawkinson Construction.
The 12UA State Tournament will take place March 17-19 in Stillwater, with their first game of the tournament March 17 at 1:50 p.m. against Minnetonka.
