The Grand Rapids/Grenway U12 girls hockey team will advance to the state tournament, Pictured from left, frong row, Izzy Strang from Cloquet, Goalie Emily Cherne. Middle row from left: Rohrey Hyduke (D), Stella Ortman (F), Evie Tobeck (F), Kate Carlson (F),Opal Anderson (F). Back Row from left: Brooklyn Troumbly (F), Lily DeBay (D), Olivia Scott (F), Cecelia Tulek (F),Addie Sjodin (F), Vaya Williams (F), Hazel Sweeney (D), Ella Gangl (D). Coaches: Troy Scott, Brian Anderson, and Jeremy Carlson.

The stakes were high at the Northern MN Regional 12UA Hockey Tournament this past weekend as eight of the top 12UA teams from across the North region battled for a chance to go to the State tournament.

In the first game of the tournament, Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning battled Thief River Falls in a hard-fought battle to come out short with a loss of 3-4.

