LUTSEN—While most of the rest of Minnesota was enduring a massive winter storm on Tuesday, the high school teams of the Arrowhead were kicking off the alpine skiing season at Lutsen Mountains under a mostly sunny sky.
The season had already been postponed a week and a half when severe wind chills canceled the Rock Ridge Invitational which had been scheduled for Dec. 23 at Giants Ridge.
The delay seemed to have no effect on Duluth East as the Greyhounds swept both the boys and girls team competitions.
The Iron Range contingent was able to muster two top-10 finishes with Rock Ridge juniors Travis Bird and Sammuel Beukema finishing ninth and 10th, helping the Wolverines to a fourth-place team result.
Rock Ridge head coach Benji Neff was pleased at how his team started the season.
“Ninth place for Travis is awesome. His first run of the day was nicely executed on a course where a lot of people made minor mistakes that took them out of the race,” Neff said. “And having Sam right behind him and getting two in the top 10 is fantastic. He’s really progressed as a skier this season and it’s awesome to see that translate into results.”
Also scoring for the Rock Ridge boys were sophomores Erik Panyan who finished 15th and Sawyer Williams in 17th.
“To have your top four in the top 20 is a great place to be. We have so much depth on our boys team, they all really push each other,” Neff said.
The Rock Ridge girls were led by sophomore Sophie Nemec, who finished 16th and senior Eva Rourke who was less than a second behind in 17th.
“Sophie had an opportunity to shine today and she took it,” Neff said. “Both of her runs were very nicely executed. Eva was a little more reserved than we would have liked on her first run so we talked about a few things and she charged more on her second run and moved up five places.”
The rest of the Rock Ridge girls scoring was from senior Mia Schuchard who finished 24th and junior Maija Rantala in 28th.
Many were watching for the anticipated dual between 2022 State qualifier Schuchard and Hibbing junior Hilda Knuckey.
The intra-mountain rivals had a spirited competition last season going back-and-forth before Knuckey suffered a season-ending injury on the very hill they were racing on Tuesday.
It looked to be another chapter in this storied duel with Schuchard in fifth place after the first run, just 21 hundredths of a second faster than Knuckey, who was sitting in seventh.
Both racers had problems on their second runs, however, Schuchard catching an edge out of the start which landed her in 24th and Knuckey, who clipped a gate mid-run and had to hike several gates, dropped all the way to 38th for the day.
Knuckey’s stumble left the top Bluejacket scoring to the sophomore trio of Sylvie Wetzel, Abbie Helms and Lucie Bretto, who finished 18th, 22nd and 33rd, along with freshman Tayla Damyanovich, who finished a strong 27th.
In all, Hibbing head coach Brice Walli liked what he saw out of his girls, who finished in sixth place as a team.
“They all looked pretty good with some fairly minor mistakes,” Walli said. “It’s good to get past those first-race jitters.”
On the boys’ side, senior Carter Bungarden led the way with a 14th-place result along with juniors Sam Gabradi and Zander Cuffe finishing 18th and 23rd and senior Aiden Smerud taking 28th.
Bungarden had been sitting in 20th place after his first run but a solid second run vaulted him up just two seconds out of the top 10.
The Bluejackets finished in fifth place as a boys team.
Hibbing’s top seed, senior Adam Vinopal, slid out of the course, causing him not to finish, but a seventh-place second run restored his confidence going into the next race.
“He found some loose snow on the edge of the run and slipped out,” Walli explained. “That caused him to lose a ski, and he was about to be overtaken so he skied off. He came back strong on his second run with a seventh place so he went off on a high note.”
The fastest Bluejacket of the day was actually freshman Jake Walli, who won the JV race and would have placed 12th had he been entered as a varsity racer.
“I have some really fast freshmen on the squad this year and asked them if they wanted to get varsity points or take a shot at winning the JV race,” Walli said. “They wanted to go for the win and both Jake and Ethan Hess really went after it and put the upperclassmen on notice.”
Walli’s performance was reminiscent of his older brother Blaine, who took first place in a 2018 varsity event on the very same hill.
“Jake’s JV career is over,” Coach Walli said “Even though he didn’t score any varsity points for us I think he really motivated the entire boys team. Without saying a word he told them, ‘I’m here, get faster or I’m taking your spot.’”
The alpine season resumes Wednesday, January 11th at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Duluth East, 225; Cook County-Silver Bay, 218; Duluth Marshall, 204; Rock Ridge, 197; Hibbing, 165; Hermantown, 144; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 84
GIRLS: Duluth East, 171; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 167; Cook County-Silver Bay, 132; Hermantown, 122; Rock Ridge, 111; Hibbing, 96; Duluth Marshall, 43
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 41.15; (2) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 43.76; (3) Erik Carlson, EAST, 45.64; (4) Nathan Momont, EAST, 45.79; (5) Sam Hendricks, EAST, 46.12; (6) Goshi Dimitrov, CCSB, 46.76; (7) Weston Heeren, MARSH, 47.02; (8) Grant Williams, MARSH, 47.32; (9) Travis Bird, RRAST, 47.75; (10) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 49.15; (14) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 51.39; (15) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 51.78; (17) Sawyer Williams, RRAST, 52.87; (18) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 53.18; (23) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 55.30; (27) Aiden Johnson, RRAST, 57.98; (28) Aiden Smerud, HIB, 58.04; (34) Hollis Frost, RRAST, 1:00.53; (39) Brayden Crotteau, RRAST, 1:06.75; (43) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:13.62; (46) Simon Beaukema, RRAST, 1:24.71; (47) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:24.79
GIRLS: (1) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 46.03; (2) Elizabeth Bergan, EAST, 48.84; (3) Emily Regas, CEC, 48.93; (4) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 50.30; (5) Teagan Tessier, CEC, 51.61; (6) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 51.75; (7) Annabel Hanson, HERM, 52.06; (8) Sophia Blanck, CCSB, 52.74; (9) Roslyn Hartley, EAST, 53.13; (10) Madysen Waters, CEC, 53.64; (16) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 56.38; (17) Eva Rourke, RRAST, 57.05; (18) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 57.07; (22) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:00.56; (24) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:01.05l (27) Tayla Danyamovich, HIB, 1:04.21; (28) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:04.76; (29) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:05.99; (33) Lucie Bretto, HIB, 1:10.07; (34) Lilly Larson, RRAST, 1:13.56; (38) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:30.70
