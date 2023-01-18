DULUTH—After the Hibbing High School boys swimming team competed will at the Maroon & Gold Meet, the Bluejackets came back three days later and swam lackadaisical against Rock Ridge.
That trend happened again to Hibbing.
After swimming well at the Section 6A True Team Meet Saturday, the Bluejackets came back with another lackluster performance against Duluth East/Denfeld Tuesday as the Greyhounds came away with a 106-78 victory at the Duluth East High School Pool.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said that his main concern is for those bigger meets.
“We were lackluster, to be frank,” Veneziano said. “We didn’t get anything substantial done. I understand that a part of this is, we came off a UofM Meet on Saturday, then we got beat by Rock Ridge.
“We came off of a True Team where we swam well, and we didn’t swim well on the dual meet Tuesday. It’s hard during the middle of a season to put two performances, three days apart, and have them go well. Our emphasis is on the invites and doing well in those invites.”
So what are the dual meets for?
“The dual meets, with the way I look at it, is we use those with the competition inside of those, the races inside of those, as learning tools,” Veneziano said. “If you can sneak out a better performance, we like that, and we want to know why.
“If you don’t, we need to analyze what’s happening and work on those things that we’re lacking. It’s a learning tool, but you can’t be up every time. Dual meets are kind of tough to get up for. The emphasis is on the invites. That’s where we put more emphasis.”
Against the Greyhounds, Hibbing did get some decent performances.
The Bluejackets got wins from Ben Phillips in the 100 butterfly in 56.18; the 200 freestyle relay with Ben Phillips, Luke Pocquette, Mathew Phillips and Ben Riipinen swimming a 1:33.48; Riipinen in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.68; and Alex Hanegmon, Cole Hughes, Mathew Phillips and Wylie Stenson in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:55.48.
“It’s not that we’re not trying hard, but it’s hard to get up day after day after day,” Veneziano said. “If you think of any-other sport, you wouldn’t have a football team play every-other day.
“I don’t think they will perform well after the second contest.”
Of course, the Greyhounds had a lot to do with that.
Travis Elling was a double-winner for Duluth East, taking the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Grant Wodny won two events as well, the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Joey Zelin won the 200 freestyle; and Landon West won the 100 backstroke.
Leif Ziring, Erik Oase, Wodney and Dylan Manchester won the 200 medley relay; and Ziring won the diving.
“East is good,” Veneziano said. “They have predominantly been a powerhouse after combining with Denfeld. You’ve taken a Class AA team and added a Class A team. There’s a slight advantage there.
“It is what it is. We get out of it what we can. We keep fixing problems and keep moving forward.”
Duluth East 106, Hibbing 78
200 medley relay — 1. Duluth East (Leif Ziring, Erik Oase, Grant Wodny, Dylan Manchester), 1:47.32; 2. Hibbing (Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Luke Pocquette), 1:47.73; 3. Duluth East (Leif Braaten, Keegan Persons, Lucas Warren, Alex Tomczak), 1:57.78.
200 freestyle — 1. Joey Zelen, DE, 1:56.69; 2. Landon West, DE, 2:01.75; 3. Deiji Sudoh, DE, 2:05.14.
200 individual medley — 1. Travis Elling, DE, 2:12.92; 2. Mathew Phillips, H, 2:20.06; 3. Tomczak, DE, 2:25.81.
50 freestyle — 1. Wodny, DE, 22.47; 2. Ben Phillips, H, 22.89; 3. Pocquette, H, 23.68.
Diving — 1. Ziring, DE, 218.60; 2. Cale Bortnem, DE, 201.75; 3. Cole Hughes, DE, 193.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Phillips, H, 56.18; 2. Zelen, DE, 57.62; 3. Elliot Yung, DE, 1:04.79.
100 freestyle — 1. Elling, DE, 52.36; 2. Riipinen, H, 55.78; 3. Sudoh, DE, 57.21.
500 freestyle — 1. Wodney, DE, 4:43.04; 2. Pete Saftner, DE, 5:35.49; 3. Zachery Meece, DE, 6:18.24.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Mathew Phillips, Riipinen, Ben Phillips), 1:33.48; 2. Duluth East (Zelen, Yung, Ziring, Elling), 1:33.48; 3. Duluth East (Braaten, Ryan Delaney, Sudoh, Saftner), 1:39.98.
100 backstroke — 1. West, DE, 1:00.70; 2. Stenson, H, 1:04.10; 3. Mathew Phillips, H, 1:04.96.
100 breaststroke — 1. Riipinen, H, 1:08.68; 2. Lukas Niska, DE, 1:09.61; 3. Pocquette, H, 1:10.08.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Alex Hanegmon, Hughes, Mathew Phillips, Stenson), 3:55.48; 2. Hibbing (Ben Zollar, Christian Massich, Caleb Buus, John Lund), 4:24.57.
