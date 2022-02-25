HIBBING — The Duluth East boys basketball team proved to be the biggest test for the Hibbing Bluejackets.
Literally.
The Greyhounds have several players well over six feet tall, and they used every inch to take down the Bluejackets 74-60 Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium in Hibbing.
The game started with a bang as Duluth East’s Issac Nyakundi found himself with the ball and a lot of free space after a Bluejacket turnover. The 6’8 Nyakundi threw down a dunk giving the Greyhounds the 2-0 lead.
Hibbing responded with a three from Jacob Jensrud and a basket from Alex Chacich to grab a 5-2 lead.
The teams began trading baskets until Rocco Paulson put Duluth East 10-8.
Hibbing responded when Dane Mammenga tied at 10.
Andrew Larkin put the Greyhounds back on top with a basket, and that is where Duluth East would stay.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald knew the Greyhounds’ size would present a problem in the game.
“We don’t match up well with them,” McDonald said. “They took advantage of that to an extent.”
A handful of missed shots also added to Hibbing’s troubles in the first half.
“We counted four at the rim that are basically layups,” McDonald said. “When you miss those against a team like this, all the sudden they start knocking down shots, and you’ve got a hole to dig out of. That’s exactly how it shook out.”
The Greyhounds closed out the half continuing to flex their strength under the basket to enter the break leading 34-19.
In the second half, Nyakundi got the scoring started again for Duluth East.
Ayden McDonald answered for the Bluejackets, bringing the score to 36-21.
Hibbing’s deficit continued to hover around 15 points until it looked like the Bluejackets were about to make their move. McDonald and Mayson Brown started to heat up from downtown, hitting on three-straight bringing the game to 58-48.
Part of what got the Bluejackets back into the game was the same thing that let Duluth East get out to their lead — size.
Hibbing used the Greyhounds’ size against them, drawing a handful of charges, which McDonald knew would be critical.
“Will (Van Scoy) is a great player, but he has a tendency to float,” McDonald said. “We knew in those situations we had to go and get some offensive fouls.”
Enter Nyakundi; the big man showed off his range draining a three to get the Greyhounds’ lead back to thirteen.
After that, every time Hibbing seemed poised to rattle off some baskets, Nyakundi would always have the answer. The Greyhound junior scored nine-straight points, silencing any chance Hibbing had to get back into the game.
Even though Hibbing is unlikely to face a team with the Greyhounds’ size again, McDonald knows these games are great for gearing up for the postseason.
“These are good games to get ready for the playoffs,” McDonald said. “Our games won’t be as physical in the playoffs, but it’s the situations in games that you have to calm yourself collectively.
“If you do that as a group, you will have some things going for you.”
Nyakundi finished the game with 29 points leading the Greyhounds. Van Scoy also added 21 points, and Jobe Junneman contributed 10 points.
Hibbing was led by McDonald and Brown, who both had 18 points.
DE 34 40 — 74
HHS 19 41 — 60
Hibbing: Ayden McDonald 18, Carson Brown 18, Jacob Jensrud 8, Alex Chacich 7, Zach Rusich 5, Dane Mammenga 4.
Duluth East: Isaac Nyakundi 29, Will Van Scoy 21, Jobe Junneman 10, Luke Lieberz 9, Michael Kastelic 3, Rocco Paulson 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 9; Duluth East: 7. Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing: 5-6; Duluth East: 13-16. Three-pointers: Van Scoy 4, Jenneman 2, Kastelic, Nyakundi 2, Rusich, Brown 5, Chacich, Jensrud 2, McDonald 2.
