HIBBING Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz got a good glimpse of his team against Grand Rapids, and they left a lasting first impression.

That’s because the Bluejackets played tooth-and-nail with one of the Thunderhawks, who are one of the top teams in Section 7AA, falling 3-1 Wednesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

