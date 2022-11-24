HIBBING Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz got a good glimpse of his team against Grand Rapids, and they left a lasting first impression.
That’s because the Bluejackets played tooth-and-nail with one of the Thunderhawks, who are one of the top teams in Section 7AA, falling 3-1 Wednesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
If Rewertz was concerned about how his team would compete with Grand Rapids, those fears were put to rest early in the first period.
“I thought the boys worked hard,” Rewertz said. “We had a few breakdowns throughout the game, but I told them I was happy with their effort. I liked the way they came out. We withstood the first eight minutes, the barrage they threw at us.
“We settled in. I liked our second period. We were battling some illness this week, and our depth got us in the end.”
The Thunderhawks’ speed was evident right off the bat, but the Bluejackets withstood the early-game charge.
“It took us a little bit to settle into the speed of the game,” Rewertz said. “We talked to them about that in between periods. They attacked. They have a great transition game. As the game moved on, we got used to their speed and played it much better.”
Some outstanding goaltending by Hibbing/Chisholm’s Brayden Boyer and Grand Rapids’ Myles Gunderson were one of the reasons why the first period ended scoreless.
Thunderhawks’ coach Wade Chiodo could tell that his team was a little out of sync, but that’s expected on the opening night of the season.
“We weren’t in rhythm,” Chiodo said. “There’s a lot of choppy play and not a lot of passes on sticks. You don’t get into a rhythm and understand what you have as a team until probably games six through eight.
“We have a lot of new faces up front, especially, but I was happy. We battled. They’re a good hockey team, and they did a good job clogging it up.”
Hibbing/Chisholm would finally break the ice at the 1:18 mark of the second period when Broden Fawcett knocked in a rebound, and that picked up the Bluejackets’ play immensely.
“That energized our bench,” Rewertz said. “We kept rolling from there. It didn’t matter what line we were throwing out there, they had energy, they were playing well. I liked where we were at that point.”
The Thunderhawks needed to respond, but it took more than half of the second period to get the equalizer.
Will Stauffer would get the honors, scoring at the 13:02 mark to make it 1-1.
“They responded well and did a good job,” Chiodo said.
Rewertz liked the way his team responded after that tying goal.
“We talk all of the time the next shift up whether you score a goal or after a goal,” Rewertz said. “We got out there and got after it again. I was pleased with the way we responded after that goal.”
The third period was an up-and-down affair, with both Gunderson and Boyer coming up with big saves to keep their respective teams in the game, then at the 14:18 mark of the period, Grand Rapids got the break it needed.
A penalty was whistled on the Bluejackets, and it only took 25 seconds for the Thunderhawks to get the go-ahead goal.
Hayden Davis let a wrist shot go from the point that found its way under the cross bar at 14:53 to put Grand Rapids ahead.
“I knew it was going to come down to the wire,” Chiodo said. “We capitalized on a power play, and found a way to win the game. I was happy with that.”
Gavin Forrest would score an empty-net goal at 15:38 to seal the deal.
“It came at an unfortunate time,” Rewertz said. “Tip your hat to the defenseman. It was a great shot. He put it in a perfect spot. I wanted more for the boys. They worked so darn hard.
“I wanted them to get rewarded for that. It’s early in the year, so we have something to build on.”
Boyer finished with 33 saves. Gunderson had 24.
GR 0 1 2 3
HC 0 1 0 1
First Period No scoring.
Second Period 1. HC, Broden Fawcett (Peyton Taulor), 1:18; 2. GR, Will Stauffer (Hayden Davis), 13:02.
Third Period 3. GR, Davis (Gus Drennen, Bauer Murphy), pp, 14:53; 4. GR, Gavin Forrest, en, 15:38.
Goalie Saves Grand Rapids, Myles Gunderson 5-14-5 24; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 12-12-9 33.
Penalties Grand Rapids 3-6; Hibbing 3-6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.