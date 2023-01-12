HIBBING—The score was 12-12 after four matches, and it looked like it might be nip-and-tuck the rest of the way.
That’s not how it turned out.
The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team kicked it into high gear, scoring 29-unanswered points, en route to a 47-33 victory over Hibbing Wednesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
From 132-pounds to 160-pounds, the Thunderhawks got three falls, one forfeit and one technical fall to all but sew up the match.
“Our goal is we put them on the mat and try to end it, try to get our pins, but the big thing is we try to wrestle the whole six minutes, no matter what,” Grand Rapids coach Mike Schauer said. “If we get to our back, we try to fight it off.
“Hibbing, it’s a great dual, exciting, especially coming to Hibbing, it’s fun to get a win.”
That blitz wasn’t totally unexpected, but the way it happened surprised Hibbing coach Ellis Wojciehowski.
“We were expecting that or down in the lighter weights,” Wojociehowski said. “We knew we were going to get blown away, but we gave up two pins we weren’t expecting to give up.
“Rapids had five pins. We had three. We’ve got some work to do. We’ve got five-young guys, and giving up 12-point forfeits didn’t help us either.”
How did it get to 12-12?
Hibbing’s Ben Masheimer won by forfeit, and Christian Jelle won by fall at 1:10 over Asher Brendon.
Wojciehowski likes what he sees in the Bluejacket freshman.
“Christian is a talented athlete, but we have to find a way to make things tougher on him,” Wojciehowski said. “We have to prep him for state. We don’t have too many lighter kids for Christian to wrestle around with.”
For Grand Rapids, Joey Seely pinned Nehimia Figueroa at 3:28, and Holden Brink got one of those forfeits wins.
After that, Alex Lehman pinned Kaden Sweeney at 3:00; Justin Jobe won by forfeit; Connor Keith pinned Aaron Rolf at 4:19; Tanner Morlan defeated Jacoby Ekanem by technical falls, 22-6 at 4:00; Oliver Spahn pinned Kenny MIraflores at 3:27.
Schauer wasn’t sure was what going to happen at point in the meet, but he knew that after 160, wins were going to be tough to come by.
“Every time you wrestle Hibbing, with Woj, who’s an old friend of mine, you never know,” Schauer said. “Hibbing and Rapids is a big rivalry. We knew in the middle that we needed to make some hay because up on top, it was going to be a battle.
“We did it. It’s a fun dual. Every time we come through the door into the Hibbing gym, it’s intimidating for our kids, but we love it.”
The Bluejackets did make a run after that 160-pound match, but they could only win four-of-the-next-five matches.
Bryson Larrabee would pin Weston Danielson at 4:45; Cooper Hendrickson won by forfeit; Thomas Hagen pinned Joe Berg at 2:26; and Ian Larrabee defeated Clayton Danielson 6-1.
“We have four or five guys on this team, Christian, Bryson, Thomas, Cooper and Ian, that could go to state and do something,” Wojciehowski said. “Ian is someone who could do something big because not enough people know about him.
Jaxon Thompson threw a wrench into that run be pinning Preston Thronson at 3:37.
“Woj gave us a little surprise at the top,” Schauer said. “These kids wrestle each other a lot, so we knew it was going to be a good dual, especially at heavyweight. I know Ian is a great wrestler, and our kid is salty, too.
“It was a fun dual to watch, especially at heavyweight.”
Wojciehowski knows it’s going to take some work to get this team ready for section time.
“We have a lot of guys with only two years experience,” Wojciehowski said. “Being on varsity is one thing but making a whole varsity match for a lot of them, they’re in shock.
We have to teach them how to grow up a little faster.
“The two forfeits, we don’t have any room to move around, so that limits what we can do. We have three guys that need to grow up fast. If we can get them to not get pinned, by the end here, that score is going to be close.”
Grand Rapids 47, Hibbing 33
106 — Ben Masheimer, H, won by forfeit; 113 — Joey Seely, GR, pinned Nehimia Figueroa, 3:28; 120 — Holden Brink, GR, won by forfeit; 126 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Asher Brendon, 1:10; 132 — Alex Lehman, GR, pinned Kaden Sweeney, 3:00; 138—Justin Jobe, GR, won by forfeit; 145 — Connor Keith, GR, pinned Aaron Rolf, 4:19; 152 — Tanner Morlan, GR, def. Jacoby Ekanem, tech fall, 22-6, 4:00; 160 — Oliver Spahn, GR, pinned Kenny Miraflores, 3:27; 170—Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Weston Danielson, 4:45; 182 — Jaxon Thompson, GR, pinned Preston Thronson, 3:37; 195 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, won by forfeit; 220 — Thomas Hagen, H, pinned Joe Berg, 2:26; Ian Larrabee, H, def. Clayton Danielson, 6-1.
Men’s Basketball
Minnesota North-Rainy River 77
Minnesota North-Hibbing 73
INT’L. FALLS—The Voyageurs had four players in the double figures en route to the MCAC Northern Division win over the Cardinals at home Wednesday.
Christian Pujals had 17 to pace MN-Rainy River. Butchiny Lordeus had 16, Tyrecke Francois 14 and Alexander Aguilar 10.
MN-Hibbing was paced by Ray Washington-Battle Jr. with 23 points. Shuyler Pimentel had 21.
MN-H 38 35—73
MN-RR 35 42—77
MN-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 21, Shawn Brown Jr. 5, Nick Moore 4, Ramaj Gordon 4, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 23, Alvin Judd 9, Owen Smith 2, Conor Goggin 5.
MN-Rainy River: Steph Mereus 7, Tyrecke Francois 14, Butchiny Lordeus 16, Christian Pujals 17, Malik Siggers 5, Berrian Delinois 3, Ondrej Havranek 5, Alexander Aguilar 10.
Total Fouls: MN-Hibbing 27; MN-Rainy River 19; Fouled Out: Judd, Gordon, Lordeus; Free Throws: MN-Hibbing 14-29; MN-Rainy River 14-29 ; 3-pointers: Brown Jr., Washington-Battle Jr., Judd, Goggin, Francois 2, Pujals 4, Delinois.
