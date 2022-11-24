grg girls hockey

Pictured is the Grand Rapids/Greenway 12UA girls hockey team that won the Star of the North Games held Nov. 11-13. Team members include, from left, front row, Brooklyn Troumbly, Cecelia Tulek, Kate Carlson, Goalie Emily Cherne, Evie Tobeck, Rohrey Hyduke and Olivia Scott. Middle row, Coach Jeremy Carlson, Ella Gangel, Vaya Williams, Lily DeBay, Opal Anderson, Addie Sjodin, Stella Ortman, Hazel Sweeney, Coach Troy Scott. Back row, Coach Brian Anderson.

 Submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Eight 12UA girls’ hockey teams competed at the Star of the North Hockey tournament held Nov. 11-13.

The Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning 12UA, team went undefeated throughout the tournament and won the championship game.

