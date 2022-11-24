GRAND RAPIDS — Eight 12UA girls’ hockey teams competed at the Star of the North Hockey tournament held Nov. 11-13.
The Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning 12UA, team went undefeated throughout the tournament and won the championship game.
This was the first time in GR/G history that a 12UA program has won the home tournament.
This team consists of 14 dedicated girls from Grand Rapids, Greenway, and
Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Lightning came into the tournament undefeated in their regular schedule,
and knew they had some tough competition to face in the tournament.
Grand Rapids/Greenway faced a top-ranked team in the state in Forest Lake.
The Lightning came out GRG came out strong to defeat Forest Lake 3-1.
During the next two games, Grand Rapids/Greenway outscored their opponents 7-5 moving them into the championship bracket and setting up a game with Hibbing.
The Lightning came away with a 4-2 victory over the Bluejackets.
Throughout the tournament, Grand Rapids/Greenway impressed their opponents with their speed, defense and strong puck passing abilities.
“Every player contributed to our championship as a team and their hard work paid off,” Coach Brian Anderson said.
Coach Jeremy Carlson added, “We are proud of these girls for working hard and grinding out some very difficult wins against skilled opponents. I think we learned a lot about ourselves and what we are capable of as a team.
“It’s always a great thing to break through a barrier and do something for the first time.
Now, it’s time to get back on the ice and build confidence for our next challenge.”
The girls are currently ranked number one in the state of Minnesota for the 12UA division, being undefeated with eight wins in the season.
Thank you to GRAHA, team sponsor Hawkinson Construction, and to all the volunteers that made this tournament a success.
