EVELETH — The Golden Bears peppered the Princeton goalie with 35 shots Friday as they picked up a 2-0 win at the Hippodrome in Eveleth.
Anneka Lundgren opened the scoring at 14:51 of the second period with a short-handed tally assisted by Kylie Baranzelli.
Baranzelli went on to find the back of the net in the third period on an unassisted goal that made it 2-0.
Rachel Woods stopped all 14 shots she faced in net to get the win.
E-G will begin Section 7A Tournament play on Tuesday.
Princeton 0 0 0 — 0
Eveleth-Gilbert 0 1 1 — 2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1, Anneka Lundgren (Kylie Baranzelli), SH, 14:51.
Third period: 2, Baranzelli (unassisted), 14:17.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 4-3-7—14; MacKenzie Dembinski, P, 12-10-13—35.
Penalties: EG, 4-for-8 minutes: P, 4-for-8 minutes.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Grand Rapids 83,
Virginia 25
At Grand Rapids, the Thunderhawks dominated play as they rolled to an 83-25 victory over visiting Virginia.
The Blue Devils closed out the regular season with a 12-6 record. Round one of the Section 7AA Tournament starts on Thursday. The quarterfinals are set for Saturday. All games will be played at the high seed.
