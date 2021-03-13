EVELETH — The Golden Bears peppered the Princeton goalie with 35 shots Friday as they picked up a 2-0 win at the Hippodrome in Eveleth.

Anneka Lundgren opened the scoring at 14:51 of the second period with a short-handed tally assisted by Kylie Baranzelli.

Baranzelli went on to find the back of the net in the third period on an unassisted goal that made it 2-0.

Rachel Woods stopped all 14 shots she faced in net to get the win.

E-G will begin Section 7A Tournament play on Tuesday.

Princeton 0 0 0 — 0

Eveleth-Gilbert 0 1 1 — 2

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1, Anneka Lundgren (Kylie Baranzelli), SH, 14:51.

Third period: 2, Baranzelli (unassisted), 14:17.

Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 4-3-7—14; MacKenzie Dembinski, P, 12-10-13—35.

Penalties: EG, 4-for-8 minutes: P, 4-for-8 minutes.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 83,

Virginia 25

At Grand Rapids, the Thunderhawks dominated play as they rolled to an 83-25 victory over visiting Virginia.

The Blue Devils closed out the regular season with a 12-6 record. Round one of the Section 7AA Tournament starts on Thursday. The quarterfinals are set for Saturday. All games will be played at the high seed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments