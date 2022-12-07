HIBBING—If there’s one team Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce has a hard time beating, it’s Aitkin.
That’s because the Gobblers always seem to be reloading rather than rebuilding.
That was the case again this season as Atkin came to the Hibbing High School Gymnasium and beat the Bluejackets 45-30 Tuesday.
Tue Gobblers took advantage of two forfeits, then added four falls en route to the victory.
“It’s either one thing or another,” Pierce said. “We had one kid that didn’t make weight, and we still have a 138-spot to fill, otherwise, the kids wrestled well. Nobody quit. We got some young guys, they’re still learning how.
“We just need a few things to work for us at the bottom, like last year. We need to fill those holes.”
One of those wrestlers is Ben Masheimer at 106 pounds.
The Hibbing eighth-grader had a lead over Weston Kyllonen, but the Aitkin seventh-grader came back late to earn a 9-6 decision.
“He had that match all of the way,” Pierce said. “Those are the things the younger kids learn, is how they finish a six-minute match. Once we get them dialed in on that, that will start turning around.
“Our main guys, they did their job,” Pierce said. “That Williams’ kid that Cooper (Hendrickson) had is a good wrestler. He’s gone with Bryson (Larrabee), and now with Cooper.
“Cooper can reflect on what he has to do to win that match. He wrestled maybe a little better match against Cade Jackson last weekend, who is ranked in state. Cooper knows what he needs to do to fix that. The rest of the guys did their jobs.”
Hendrickson did fall 15-13 to Williams at 182 pounds.
The match was nip-and-tuck early on.
After the 106-pound match, Hibbing’s Nehemiah Figueroa pinned Andrew Hudrlik at 5:30, then Aitkin’s Jake McGuire pinned Emma Platt at 1:58, to make it 9-6.
Christian Jelle put the Bluejackets ahead with fall over John Pelarski at 3:37, but the Gobblers’ Jackson Kline won a 12-9 decision over Kaden Sweeney to make it 12-12.
That’s when Hibbing had to forfeit consecutive matches at 138 and 145 to give Aitkin a 24-12 lead.
Kenny Erickson then pinned Kenny Miraflores at 1:42 at 152 pounds to make it 30-12, which put some pressure on the top of the Bluejackets’ lineup.
Bryson Larrabee did his part with a fall at 4:46 over Walker Jones at 160, but Hayden Workman got that back, pinning Preston Thronson at 1:15 at 170.
That made the team score 36-18.
That’s when Williams beat Hendrickson to make it 39-18, and even though Thomas Hagen won by forfeit at 195, and Ian Larrabee won by fall at 2:53 over Kade Berg at 220, it was too little, too late for Hibbing.
At 285, Craig Ashton finished it off with a fall over Alex Henderson at 3:20.
“Aitkin is tough,” Pierce said. “They’ve got solid kids all through their lineup. They probably have 40 or 50 kids in their room compared to us, but they’ve always been a tough team.
“They keep reloading. We try to keep reloading, but Aitkin is a solid team. You can never count them out.”
Even so, Pierce can see the light at the end of the tunnel. He just needs to fill out his lineup.
“I’ve told the kids that when this season gets to the end, we will be sitting poised to win this thing,” Pierce said. “Don’t let this fool you. We have the team in the room this year. We need to do some tweaking, some adjustments.
“We will be there. This is going to be a big year.”
Aitkin 45,
Hibbing 30
106—Weston Kyllonen, A, def. Ben Masheimer, 9-6; 113—Nehemiah Figueroa, H, pinned Andrew Hudrlik, 5:30; 120—Jake McGuire, A, pinned Emma Platt, 1:58; 126—Christian Jelle, H, pinned John Pelarski, 3:37; 132—Jackson Kline, A, def. Kaden Sweeney, 12-9; 138—Tyler Franke, A, won by forfeit; 145—Nathan Trotter, A, won by forfeit; 152—Kenny Erickson, A, pinned Kenny Miraflores, 1:42; 160—Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Walker Jones, 4:46; 170—Hayden Workman, A, pinned Preston Thronson, 1:15; 182—Jacob Williams, A, def. Cooper Hendrickson 15-13; 195—Thomas Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 220—Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Kade Berg, 2:53; 285—Craig Ashton, A, pinned Alex Henderson, 3:20.
