Gilbert VFW auxiliary to send gifts to troops

GILBERT — For two decades the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary — with generous help from the public — has been sending Christmas packages to the troops.
The public is invited to contribute gifts, write cards and letters, and make monetary donations for postage and submit names and addresses of those serving overseas or stateside.
The auxiliary will pack the boxes at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW 4456 post home. Donations can be left at the VFW by Friday, Nov. 18, after 2 p.m. weekdays and noon on weekends. Or call or text Auxiliary President Marlaina Hart at 218-750-0610. In 2019 the auxiliary sent 39 gift boxes (flat-rate U.S. Postal Service boxes), costing $700 in postage.
From the website Hero Care Packages here are suggestions: First, send only small items. Military members don’t have a lot of space, so no sense in sending a super-large box of candy. Second, send snacks packaged in single servings. It’s hard to keep things fresh, and it’s so much easier to store unopened snacks, and they’re more compact as well. Always send something that can be consumed in one sitting. Finally, the more a donation relates to home the better. Include photos and a card in every package.
From the website here are the top 20 suggestions:
1: A Personalized Note.
“Our #1 pick was almost as easy as our #2 pick. We can’t say enough about the importance of an old-fashioned letter. A letter from home is something that has sustained soldiers at the front for hundreds of years, and its importance is still felt today. Make sure to include some news of home and some words of encouragement.
Service members read these letters multiple times, and most keep them in a drawer or at the bottom of a pack when times get rough. Adding a note to your next military care package is the most important thing you can do.”
2: Photographs from Home
Service members appreciate photographs from home. “Nearly every military member has pictures taped up in their limited personal space. We all remember that it was the first thing you saw when you woke up in the morning and the last thing you saw before you went to sleep.”
3: Snacks.
Crackers, chips, nuts -- every military member loves to get some snacks. A serviceman said, “We used to microwave popcorn during our movie nights, so my grandmother sent me a whole box just of extra butter popcorn.” Send an assortment of smaller-sized chip bags for variety.
4: Condiments.
Service members have salt, pepper, ketchup and mustard in their mess halls, but barbecue and hot sauce are a nice option. A suggestion is Srirac packets -- a type of hot sauce made from chili peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt.
5: Candy and Gum.
Candy and gum are a must-have. Chewing gum was often the only thing that kept us awake on those long 2 am watch shifts. Gum and candy is also a great alternative to some of those less healthy habits, like smoking or chewing tobacco.
6: Reading Material, Magazines, Books.
Reading material is another great idea for solitary downtime. “It doesn’t matter if the magazines are older issues. Time in the outside world tends to stop on deployment, so most service members won’t know the difference or care, since either way, the information will be new.” Space-saving is always a must and having all of books electronically is a great option. Because cost of books to send starts to add up, it is better to get one Kindle and allow the service member to add books when they get the Wi-Fi connection.
7. Drink Mixes.
Send drink mixes that are packaged in individual serving sizes, not a big bucket. “We are a big fan of Gatorade powdered mixes — they’re perfect for hot climates and they hydrate and replenish electrolytes. Toss a few single packs into each military care packages.”
8: DVDs of TV Shows.
“Surprisingly, DVDs are still at a premium on deployment. Most service members can’t stream Netflix, so they’re stuck with old-school DVDs. And many service members have a good amount of down time. It’s usually a necessary break from the stressful times. DVDs are often a great source of relaxation. Sending some DVDs will be sure to work with the equipment. We recommend television seasons that lend themselves to re-watching.”
9: Medicine.
The best ones to send along are Advil, Pepto Bismol, and a pain-relieving topical ointment like IcyHot (in stick form, since it’s quicker and less messy). Get tablets or pills, as liquids tend to spill.
10: Toiletries.
Travel-sized portions – not hotel samples -- of shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, or lip balm are useful.
11: Writing Material.
Send paper, envelopes, and pens. Writing material doesn’t have to be limited to just letters, though. Many service members keep journals on deployment. “It’s a nice break from the hectic world they live in and helps them to process the day and clear their heads. We like the Moleskin notebooks as well as Field Notes. They’re both understated, well-constructed, and sturdy. Not only that, but they fit in cargo pockets, letting the service members take them wherever they go. Get them a color besides black, because the black ones are common, and having a different color will make it harder to get mixed up with the crowd.”
12: Dr. Scholl’s Gel Inserts.
“These are a welcome item in any care box, especially for the hero that spends their whole day on their feet. Our tried and tested favorite is Dr. Scholl’s massaging gel work insoles- it helps to relieve tired, aching feet and joints. No matter the branch, service members are on their feet almost all day. From standing watch on a Navy ship to hiking long miles in the desert, new gel insoles are miracle cures.”
13: Sunscreen.
“Many of our service members will serve in hot, sunny environments, so make sure their skin is protected. While the military provides sunscreen, some service members don’t like it’s thick, chalky texture, and so they’ll skip it. Send a bottle of sunscreen they won’t mind putting on -- we like the Neutrogena Brand (for both men and women!) because it’s clear, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly. It feels like you’re just rubbing water on your skin, but it works just as well as the classic stuff.”
14. Other games.
Another option for off time: travel-sized games. There is often an area for communal board games, where service members share things they bring with them or get on deployment, so it’s a gift that will keep giving to the entire unit. “Our favorite board game was Cranium. It’s expandable to any number of players and gets out of control quickly. But the Monopoly Deal card game, which is a 15-minute version of Monopoly, is hands down the most fun game we’ve played. And it fits in a pocket!”
15: Crossword Puzzles or Sudoku.
For some solitary down time, check out puzzle books, like crossword puzzles or sudoku. They can be great for taking one’s mind off a stressful day.
16: A Deck of Cards.
Cards have a tradition in the armed forces. “They’ve kept military members occupied for decades. They’re portable, there are endless games to play, are an excellent way to pass the time. Toss a pack in every package.”
17: Unscented Body Wipes.
Body wipes are a popular request for military care packages, particularly for those that serve in a desert environment. “Usually, people send baby wipes, but a product called unscented Dude Wipes are FAR better. They help keep you fresh when a shower isn’t readily available, which happens across all services, especially for soldiers and marines. They’re great for wiping sweat and grime from the face.”
18: Hand Warmers.
Nights in the desert, nights at sea, and duty stations in cold climates leave many service members exposed to cold temperatures. Hand warmers are air activated and can help keep feet and hands warm, and they’ll last through an entire shift.
19: Fresheners.
A suggestion is, “Deployments will often find personnel sharing a small space, so any effort to freshen the room is often appreciated. While not the most exciting gift, it’s one of the most appreciated. Charcoal bags are an option.”
20: Quick Protein.
Service members work hard, and a source of quick, high-quality protein is always great to help keep them going. “Beef and turkey jerky is great, but mixed nuts can get the job done, too -- a must-have for each military care package.”
