HIBBING—Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz knew that Proctor had a good goaltender in Andrew Reyelts.
He knew the only way to beat him was to get traffic in front of the net to take away his vision.
After taking a 2-0 lead, then watching the Rails come back to tie it 2-2 after two periods, Rewertz got what he wanted in the third period.
Logan Gietzen lasered a shot past a screened Reyeltz at 6:54 of the final period to lead the Bluejackets to a 5-2 victory over Proctor Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Even though Hibbing/Chisholm had beaten the Rails junior two times before, getting that third one past him wasn’t going to be easy.
“We talked all week about taking away his eyes, getting bodies in front and we didn’t do a good job with that in the second period,” Rewertz said. “He’s going to make those saves from the point 100-out-of-100 times.
“Before that third period, we talked again about getting in front. AJ (Lehman) and Drew (Anderson) did a good job of getting in front of their goalie, and he didn’t see it. Logan put a great shot on the net.”
The two previous goals were scored by Anderson at the 4:29 mark of the first period, and by Keeghan Fink at 11:22 on the power play. Anderson scored on a rebound, while Fink’s put a shot just over the left shoulder of Reyelts.
“I liked the way we moved the puck on the power play,” Rewertz said. “I thought we moved our feet a little bit more, but I liked the way we finished around the net early. That’s been starting to come around as of late.
“As we continue through the season, it has to keep getting better.”
Only things got away from the Bluejackets in the second period.
Carson Pavlowich scored a short-handed goal at 2:49, then Anthony Launderville tallied at 12:45 and the game was tied.
“We forced some pucks,” Rewertz said. “We had pucks in the zone, and we made some blind passes. They took advantage of it. That’s a nice squad they have. They threw pucks at the net, and they took our goalies’ eyes away.
“They also had good secondary pressure. We got caught on our heels, but as the period went on, I thought we settled in and finished the period strong.”
How much did that short-handed goal play into the flow of the game?
“Any time you give up a goal like that, it changes the momentum, mostly for them,” Rewertz said. “There was a force at the blueline, they came up with it and went in and buried it.
“We had to follow that up with a good shift. We had to get pucks behind their D, then get in there and put a forecheck on them to change that momentum.”
Rewertz and his coaching staff had that talk between periods about taking Reyelts’ vision away, and it paid off with Gietzen’s goal.
The Bluejackets then broke out on a 3-on-1 during the latter stages of the period, and Beau Frider threw a cross-ice pass to Peyton Taylor, who buried it at 13:59 to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 4-2 lead.
“Beau has been doing that all year,” Rewertz said. “He’s done a great job of dishing pucks. He had Peyton going hard to the pipe. He made a great pass, and Peyton got a good shot off to bury it.”
The Bluejackets did take a penalty at the 15:28 mark of the third, which allowed the Rails to pull their goalie for a 6-on-4 attack.
Hibbing/Chisholm played it well, and Taylor took a turnover the full length of the ice to score the short-handed, empty-net goal at 16:57 to seal the deal.
“We did a good job of keeping them on the perimeter,” Rewertz said. “We pressured them hard. We never let them get set up. There was a lot of play in the neutral zone. Zone entry, they struggled getting the puck into the zone.
“Eventually, we came up with that break-away, and Peyton put the game away.”
Bluejacket goalie Tim Urdahl had 29 saves. Reyelts finished with 30 saves.
PHS 0 2 0—2
HC 2 0 3—5
First Period — 1. HC, Drew Anderson (Peyton Taylor, Logan Gietzen), 4:29; 2. HC, Keeghan Fink (Taylor), pp, 11:22.
Second Period — 3. P, Carson Pavlowich, sh, 2:49; 4. P, Anthony Launderville (Blaine Boysen), 12:45.
Third Period — 5. HC, Gietzen (Taylor, Christian Edmonds), 6:54; 6. HC, Taylor (Beau Frider), 13:59; 7. HC, Taylor, sh, en, 16:57.
Goalie Saves — Proctor, Andrew Reyelts 10-8-12—30; Hibbing, Tim Urdahl 9-13-7—29.
Penalties — Proctor 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
