NASHWAUK—Mesabi East High School girls basketball coach Chris Whiting has been waiting for his team to start fast.
That’s exactly what the Giants did against Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday, going on a 21-0 run to start the game en route to a 72-38 victory over the Spartans in the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Mesabi East got contributions for four different players—Maija Hill, Gianna Lay, Alyssa Prophet and Marta Forsline—during that run.
“It was good for us to get a fast start,” Whiting said. “There’s been some games where we haven’t, but in our last couple of games, we’ve gotten out to a nice start. It’s a matter of keeping up the intensity.
“It’s tough sometimes to do it for the whole game.”
A lot of those early points came on offensive rebounds, especially from Forsline and Hill.
“I liked how when we missed, they were able to put up the second and third chance points without the panic of rushing it through,” Whiting said. “They put them back up and in.
“I also liked in the first half how we ran the court a little bit. When we missed a layup we got those second chances. That showed the hustle.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin, on the other hand, didn’t score its first basket until 8:48 remained in the half. That was a 3-pointer by Katie Kinkel, but the Spartans also didn’t rebound the basketball, giving the Giants too many second- and third-chance points.
“We started slow,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if it was due to not having school. They weren’t in their routine. Slow start, and the height didn’t help much. Compared to the game we played last Thursday, we were also playing girls over six-feet tall, but I didn’t see the same rebounding toughness that we had last Thursday.
At halftime, I thought it switched. I maybe have to give them the same pep talk I gave them at the half before the game, but it’s more of a mindset on their part than what I can tell them.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin did play better in the second half, but after falling behind by 35, it was going to be tough to make a run at Mesabi East.
“They started to make their shots,” Johnson said. “They were giving some intensity on defense. I told them to not worry about blocking their shots. I told them to worry about boxing out, and that made a difference.”
His team may have been up big, but Whiting didn’t want them to lose their focus.
“You don’t stop not playing,” Whiting said. “You don’t have to run everything or press the whole time, but you still have to play hard. That creates good habits. I had to say something, sometimes.
“They worked hard. They just needed a little more intensity.”
The Giants were led by Forsline with 32 points. Prophet had 17 and Hill 10.
Claire Clusiau had 22 for the Spartans. Jaci Rebrovich finished with 10.
ME 38 34—72
NK 10 28—38
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 10, Gianna Lay 6, Alyssa Prophet 17, Olivia Forsline 2, Paige Vandervort 3, Marta Forsline 32.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Katie Kinkel 6, Jaci Rebrovich 10, Claire Clusiau 22.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15; Fouled Out: Katrinna Evans; Free Throws: Mesabi East 12-16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-9; 3-pointers: Rebrovich 2, Clusiau 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 86
Greenway 36
COLERAINE—Nik Jesch poured in 22 points as the Rangers beat the Raiders in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Monday.
Josh Holmes chipped in with 15, and Mason Clines had 10.
Gage Olson had 12 points to pace Greenway. Tyler Swedeen finished with eight.
MIB 53 33—86
GHS 15 21—36
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylin Keith 6, Asher Zubich 8, Mason Clines 10, Rylen Niska 8, Josh Holmes 15, Nik Jesch 22, Carlos Hernandez 6, Micaden Clines 5, Alex Schneider 6.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 4, Tyler Swedeen 8, Colin Robertshaw 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 4, Gage Olson 12, Stephen McGee 2, Ethan Eiden 1, Bayley Stanley 3.‑‑
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 8; Greenway 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-8; Greenway 2-4; 3-pointers: Holmes 2, Jesch 5, Macaden Clines, Sweden 2, Olson, Stanley.
