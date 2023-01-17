NASHWAUK—Mesabi East High School girls basketball coach Chris Whiting has been waiting for his team to start fast.

That’s exactly what the Giants did against Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday, going on a 21-0 run to start the game en route to a 72-38 victory over the Spartans in the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.

