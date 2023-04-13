HIBBING—When the Hibbing Curling Club was chosen to hold the Five-and-Under National Bonspiel this year, a team was needed to represent the club.
Enter Greg Gargano.
Gargano, who has been curling for three years, signed up, and he and Jeff Perunovich, Ryan Stephenson and Joe Kanipes will represent Hibbing at the event, which begins next Thursday at the curling club.
Gargano jumped at the opportunity to play in the event.
“They asked us early in the year,” Gargano said. “Tony Wilson talked to me about curling in that event. He wanted me to put together a team. I was able to gather up a couple of guys and support a team.”
There was an ulterior motive in play as well.
“We wanted to find some younger guys in the club that fit the requirements for the bonspiel, guys that wanted to curl and try to get them introduced to the sport on National level,” Wilson said. “I would be excited, too.
“I’ve never played in a National spiel like that, but I have played in Playdowns. It’s a different type of curling. It’s more structured. It’ll be a good experience for them, and a good way to meet some new people from across the US as well.”
Perunovich has two-years experience; Stephenson three; and Kanipes is in his first year as a curler.
“Originally, I wanted my Thursday night team, Stephenson, Jack Furlong and Cole Schafer, but due to some work obligations, two of them couldn’t make it,” Gargano said. “I was able to muster up Jeff and Joe on the team.
“Once I solidified a team, that’s when we got into it. We registered last week online through USA Curling. We went through that whole process. That was interesting.”
At least they had Wilson by their side.
“I’m more of the organizer and cheerleader at this point,” Wilson said. “It’s making sure that they know a little bit about what to expect from the experiences that I’ve had. Hopefully, they will get some practice in.
“A few of them are playing this weekend, so they should get some good practice moving forward.”
That’s why the team is playing in the Last Chance.
“Hopefully, this will help us throw our rocks better,” Gargano said. “It’s going to be a competitive event. I know some of those teams are coming from out-of-state, and they had one or two qualifying events to make it here.
“There should be some good competition. Hopefully, we can weather the storm. We’re not the most experienced, but we’ll play hard.”
Wilson has seen that improvement throughout the season.
“They’re relatively newer curlers, but I’ve had an opportunity to play with a few of the guys, and they’re still learning,” Wilson said. “They’re picking it up quickly. They want to keep playing, and they’re playing in a lot more bonspiels and leagues.
“These are the people we need to get introduced to the sport to keep it going.”
Gargano isn’t sure what to expect at the Five-and-Under National Bonspiel, but he’s keeping an open mind as to how to approach it.
“It’ll be a fun weekend,” Gargano said. “It’ll be interesting curling in a National event. It’ll be a little intimidating. I don’t know what to truly expect. There’s going to be some good teams.
“It’ll be a fun weekend. It’ll be interesting to see people from different clubs around the state and country. We’re going to have a good time. We’re curling the Last Chance, then back-to-back weekends.”
Wilson will be at their side helping them through the weekend.
“They have to go into it and have fun,” Wilson said. “I wouldn’t get too worked up over it one way or the other. You want to go in there and represent the club well, but they just need to do their best.
“I don’t want them over-thinking it.”
