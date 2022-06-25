KEEWATIN – Unstoppable volunteers is the theme that describes a passionate group of volunteers who give their time and talent.
Their drive and commitment to making a difference is a part of who they are and was demonstrated recently when a group of them came together for a garage sale fundraiser in Keewatin, according to the volunteer coordinator.
“Since the pandemic, we haven’t been able to do as much and our volunteers are looking for ways to be active and to help our local health care facility,” said Bev Moberg, who serves as volunteer service coordinator for Fairview Range Volunteer Services Organization.
What has not changed over the years is the group’s love for giving back and volunteering.
“It’s a real privilege,” said Rozann Prich. “Volunteering is a passion of mine. I always get more out of volunteering than I give.”
It gives them a strong sense of being and they keep making an impact, noted Moberg.
“It’s a time of celebrating friendship and at the same time giving,” she said. “This combines the social aspect and community service aspect.”
Proceeds from the annual garage sale fundraiser, which took place June 11 as part of Keewatin City Wide sales, go toward service projects and equipment that impacts patient care, she stated.
“It’s good camaraderie,” said Roberta Rittgers. “We do this to donate back to the hospital. I love it. You get to see people you do not normally see every day.”
This was a sentiment shared by those who spent their time and energy in making the sale a success.
“I enjoy being around people,” said Kelly Saari as to why she volunteers.
Greeting the guests coming to the sale while clowning around was Ronnie Boucher. She was dressed as a clown and carried both a smiley face and a flag balloon.
Boucher said she enjoys being around her friends and being able to volunteer.
Cheryl Killien agreed.
“It’s great to be a part of this,” said Killien. We have not had the opportunity to get together since COVID came in, so we thought we would try something to raise funds. It is nice to see the volunteers and it is nice to have the ability to do more, she added.
Annetta Kokkinen said everyone is helpful and friendly. She volunteers because she likes to help others.
“It’s something to make a difference if I can,” she said.
Barb Knoop said after she retired, volunteering kept her going and gave her the chance to meet all kinds of new friends. She enjoys coming together and sharing that with the other volunteers.
“It brings me lots of joy helping other people and it brings friends together,” added Patty Ferrari. “It’s a wonderful time.”
The sale brought a sense of community and togetherness. There were even more volunteers who helped set up and brought items to sell, according to the group.
“For me personally, it was exciting getting together with people that I missed for so long because of COVID,” said Prich. “The getting together was great and the sense of community was great. It was such a sense of accomplishment to raise funds for a worthwhile cause.”
The group invites new volunteers to join their group.
“Volunteers are ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” said Prich.
