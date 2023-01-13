CHISHOLM—The Chisholm and Mesabi East High School boys swimming teams got together Thursday for one last warmup before the Section 6A True Team Meet.
The Giants tuned up by winning nine events against the Bluestreaks en route to a 61-27 victory at the Chisholm High School Pool.
According to Mesabi East coach Terry Layman, she got the chance to move some swimmers around into different events.
“I was able to put them in different events, so they didn’t swim in the same things,” Layman said. “It’s good to change events once in a while. Also, this is a fast pool. They feel fast. It’s a good way to go into today.
“It was a fun meet. The kids had fun. Chisholm is always fun.”
The Giants’ 200 medley relay team of Zade Baker, Mason Williams, Alex Leete and Isak Schroeder would win with a time of 1:30.59.
That was followed by wins from Leete in the 200 freestyle (2:03.14); Baker in the 160 individual medley (1:53.70); and Cole Layman in the 60 freestyle (28.72).
Leete would win the 100 butterfly in 1:07.22, followed by a Schroeder win in the 100 freestyle (58.83). Carter Steele won the 500 freestyle in 5:54.18.
Steele, Aiden Johnson, Latham Rooda and Layman won the 160 freestyle relay in 1:18.01, then Steele, Danny Knapper, Williams and Layman teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:47.67.
Layman is hoping that her team can carry over some of this positivity into the True Team Meet, which will begin at 1 p.m. today.
“The big meets are important because you’re swimming against who’s going to be there at sections,” Layman said. “I’m excited. They’re excited. We’re ready to go. I’m looking forward to them stepping up and getting some fast times, understanding that everyone is going to be there in the section.
“They have to man-up. I think they will.”
As for Chisholm, Calvin Wangensteen won the 100 backstroke in 1:29.46, then Brent Dragony won the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.58.
“The meet went well,” Chisholm coach Brady Boehm said. “A lot of guys swam well. Nate (Splinter) had his best time in the 500 freestyle. Calvin swam a fantastic last 100 freestyle relay. I had Tristan Holewa swim backstroke, and he had his best time as well.
“We had the best times. Score-wise, we could have been closer, but as I’m kind of getting to know this, we’re finding that technical stuff is more important.”
Boehm might be in his first season as Bluestreaks mentor, but he knew beating Mesabi East would be a challenge.
“Mesabi East is a fantastic team,” Boehm said. “Getting up there with the scoring, this is something that takes time. It’s just getting them pumped and ready to go. I was proud of that. I wanted that competition to be up.”
Boehm will now get his team prepared for the True Team Meet, an event he had participated in during his time at the Hibbing High School swimming team.
“This is a day for the young guys, more than anything,” Boehm said. “The older guys have seen this before. They are ready for it, but some of these newer guys, this is the first time they’re coming to a big meet.
“This is about them learning how a giant meet works, but I’m looking forward to the 500 with Nate. I’m hoping he drops 10 more seconds. I’m looking forward to Brent swimming in his IM, too, and a couple of these guys swimming the swims they have practiced, and they’re ready for. I’m excited for today.”
Mesabi East 61, Chisholm 27
160 medley relay—1. Mesabi East (Zade Baker, Mason Williams, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:30.59; 2. Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Brent Dragony, Noah Verant, Calvin Wangensteen), 1:41.24.
200 freestyle—1. Leete, ME, 2:03.14; 2. Latham Rooda, ME, 2:34.32; 3. Wangensteen, C, 2:42.03.
160 individual medley—1. Baker, ME, 1:53.70; 2. Williams, ME, 1:57.01; 3. Dragony, C, 2:21.20.
60 freestyle—1. Layman, ME, 28.72; 2. Danny Knapper, ME, 33.99; 3. Dillon Splinter, C, 36.35.
100 butterfly—1. Leete, ME, 1:07.22; 2. Luke Strand, ME, 1:49.41.
100 freestyle—1. Schroeder, ME, 58.83; 2. Connor Feldt, ME, 1:00.85; 3. Dillon Splinter, C, 1:11.31.
500 freestyle—1. Carter Steele, ME, 5:54.18; 2. Nathan Splinter, C, 6;35.86; 3. Verant, C, 7:14.67.
160 freestyle relay—1. Mesabi East (Steele, Aiden Johnson, Rooda, Layman), 1:18.91; 2. Mesabi East (Williams, Knapper, Baker, Schroeder), 1:22.08; 3. Chisholm (Verant, Pace Yukich, Dillon Splinter, Nathan Splinter), 1:30.28.
100 backstroke—1. Wangensteen, C, 1:29.46; 2. Joe Lindsay, C, 1:47.26.
100 breaststroke—1. Dragony, C, 1:24.58; 2. Yukich, C, 1:33.39.
400 freestyle relay—1. Mesabi East (Steele, Knapper, Williams, Layman), 3:47.67; 2. Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Verant, Dillon Splinter, Wangensteen), 4:32.71; 3. Mesabi East (Leete, LathamRooda, Lochlan Rooda, Kai Schroeder), 4:33.97.
Boys Basketball
Crosby-Ironton 67,
Greenway 39
COLERAINE—Noah Larson and James Stokman both had 15 points to lead the Rangers over the Raiders on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Jordan Mount had 13 points for Crosby-Ironton.
Stephen McGee had 14 points to pace Greenway.
CI 43 24—67
GHS 22 17—39
Crosby-Ironton: Nate Hachey 4, Jordan Mount 13, James Stokman 15, Joey Ringhand 8, Brad Hachey 2, Ethan Millsop 2, Jacob Millsop 4, Noah Larson 15, Will Meyer 4
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 6, Gage Olson 9, Stephen McGee 14, John Hagstrom 5, Bayley Stanley 3.
Total Fouls: Crosby-Ironton 6; Greenway 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Crosby-Ironton 7-12; Greenway 0-0; 3-pointers: Mount, Stokman 2, Ringhand, Olson, Hagstrom, Stanley.
