HIBBING—In 1976, I played on a city softball team, sponsored by NOMECO, that won the Classic League title, then we went on to win the Hibbing City Title against the winners of the other three leagues.

The first year we had a team was 1975. We were sponsored by First Federal Bank. We made it to the championship game, but fell to Range Septic in the title game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments