VIRGINIA — The Lyric Center for the Arts is pleased to host author, Brian Malloy for a writing workshop and book reading on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Minnesota novelist Brian Malloy is the author of The Year of Ice (St. Martin’s Press), Brendan Wolf (St. Martin’s Press), the young adult novel Twelve Long Months (Scholastic), and a new novel about the AIDS pandemic, After Francesco (Kensington).
The October 7 event at the Lyric Annex, 516 Chestnut St. is part of First Thursdays QC. It will begin at 6 p.m. with a 90-minute creative writing workshop on “Starting Your Novel.” This is a user-friendly session for beginning writers and those in need of a refresher and inspiration for writing a story. Participants can work on creating a basic plot outline and get to know their main characters.
Following the workshop, Brian will briefly read from his new novel, After Francesco, set against the AIDS pandemic in New York and Minnesota during the 1980s. After Francesco is an Oprah Magazine best of 2021 selection, a Publishers Marketplace 2021 Buzz Book, and an Apple selection for best book of June 2021.
Due to COVID safety precautions, masks are required for both the writing workshop and reading. There is no fee for the workshop, but pre-registration is requested by email to lyriccenterforthearts@gmail.com.
