Polls have opened in primary elections across the historically blue Iron Range that will affect things to come this fall for Democrats and Republicans.
A team of GOP politicians including incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Senate candidate Jason Lewis and a number of state Senate and House hopefuls have campaigned on the Range in an effort to turn the region red.
President Donald J. Trump already endorsed Stauber, who he helped flip the longtime DFL seat in 2018, in his presumptive battle against DFL-endorsed candidate Quinn Nystrom. The president also backed Lewis in his run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who was voted into her current office two years ago.
Regionally, the DFL-stocked Range is facing a smattering of GOP-endorsed candidates in state House and Senate races. Also, State Sen. David Tomassoni, a longtime leader of the local DFL Party, is facing a newcomer in DFL candidate Christopher Horosak.
Republican Party
Federal Offices
U.S. Senator
John L. Berman
Cynthia Gail
Bob “Again” Carney, Jr.
James Reibestein
Jason Lewis
U.S. Representative
District 8
Harry Robb Welty
Pete Stauber, incumbent
State Offices
State Senate District 6
John J. Moren
---
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party
Federal Offices
U.S. Senator
Steve Carlson
Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr.
Tina Smith, incumbent
Ahmad R. Hassan
Paula Overby
U.S. Representative
District 8
Quinn Nystrom
State Offices
State Senate District 6
David J. Tomassoni, incumbent
Christopher Horoshak
---
Legal Marijuana Now Party
Federal Offices
U.S. Senator
Kevin O’Connor
---
Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party
Federal Offices
U.S. Senator
Oliver Steinberg
---
U.S. Representative District 8
Judith Schwartzbacker
---
State and County Nonpartisan
City Offices
City of Mountain Iron
Mayor
Peggy C. Anderson
Stephen Skogman
Paul Jacobsen
Council member at large, vote for two:
Daniel L. Gunderson
Alan Stanaway, incumbent
Mark Madden
Edmund “Ed” Roskoski
Joe Prebeg Jr., incumbent
---
State and County Nonpartisan
City Offices
City of Hibbing
Council member at large
Demetre Karahalios
Jim Paulsen
John Schweiberger, incumbent
*Information available on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
