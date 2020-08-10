Polls have opened in primary elections across the historically blue Iron Range that will affect things to come this fall for Democrats and Republicans.

A team of GOP politicians including incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Senate candidate Jason Lewis and a number of state Senate and House hopefuls have campaigned on the Range in an effort to turn the region red.

President Donald J. Trump already endorsed Stauber, who he helped flip the longtime DFL seat in 2018, in his presumptive battle against DFL-endorsed candidate Quinn Nystrom. The president also backed Lewis in his run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who was voted into her current office two years ago.

Regionally, the DFL-stocked Range is facing a smattering of GOP-endorsed candidates in state House and Senate races. Also, State Sen. David Tomassoni, a longtime leader of the local DFL Party, is facing a newcomer in DFL candidate Christopher Horosak.

Republican Party

Federal Offices

U.S. Senator

John L. Berman

Cynthia Gail

Bob “Again” Carney, Jr.

James Reibestein

Jason Lewis

U.S. Representative

District 8

Harry Robb Welty

Pete Stauber, incumbent

State Offices

State Senate District 6

John J. Moren

---

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party

Federal Offices

U.S. Senator

Steve Carlson

Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr.

Tina Smith, incumbent

Ahmad R. Hassan

Paula Overby

U.S. Representative

District 8

Quinn Nystrom

State Offices

State Senate District 6

David J. Tomassoni, incumbent

Christopher Horoshak

---

Legal Marijuana Now Party

Federal Offices

U.S. Senator

Kevin O’Connor

---

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party

Federal Offices

U.S. Senator

Oliver Steinberg

---

U.S. Representative District 8

Judith Schwartzbacker

---

State and County Nonpartisan

City Offices

City of Mountain Iron

Mayor

Peggy C. Anderson

Stephen Skogman

Paul Jacobsen

Council member at large, vote for two:

Daniel L. Gunderson

Alan Stanaway, incumbent

Mark Madden

Edmund “Ed” Roskoski

Joe Prebeg Jr., incumbent

---

State and County Nonpartisan

City Offices

City of Hibbing

Council member at large

Demetre Karahalios

Jim Paulsen

John Schweiberger, incumbent

*Information available on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

