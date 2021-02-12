Jada Wentland

HIBBING — Hibbing Eagles Aerie 4456 is pleased to announce that Jada Wentland of Hibbing is the recipient of the Rose Salo Memorial Scholarship and the 2020 Eagle Aerie 4456 Scholarship. Jada will be attending school at Metropolitan State University majoring in Psychology.

She is the daughter of Doug Wentland and Nicole Potter and the great-granddaughter of Dorothy Wentland.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments