“We walk with you,” said Beth Elstad, co-founder and executive director of Recovery Alliance Duluth (RAD), about the support RAD provides for those on the journey to recovery.
“We are neutral and are not aligned with one service provider,” said Elstad. “We represent the recovery community. We support all pathways of recovery.”
Having peer-based recovery support and peer-based services can make a significant impact for individuals and families on the path to recovery.
Peer recovery specialists at RAD are trained and have each taken their own steps toward recovery and are there to support others as they do the same.
“We provide an opportunity to support and connect people with resources,” said Elstad. “We are that person who has a shared experience.”
Recovery Alliance Duluth was formed when a small group came together to address the need for a peer-based recovery support. Elstad, along with Julie Vena and the RAD team, is passionate about helping individuals and families who experience substance use disorder.
“We are looking to support their recovery,” said Elstad. “We are strength based and person centered. We give people the opportunity to have a voice in their recovery.”
Elstad, who is a person in long-term recovery, said they understand recovery is a journey that can be paved with bobs and weaves. They understand that sometimes a person in recovery may go back to using and she said that does not mean they have lost recovery. Instead, they focus on building the positives and looking at positive outcomes.
She said there is often stigmas attached to those in recovery, such as they cannot make good decisions and that is not the case. She said stigmas become a barrier for them. RAD’s hope is to eliminate them. She pointed out that substance use disorder is not a moral issue, it is a chronic health issue.
“We want to support you through your journey,” she continued. “We want to advocate for you. We want to listen. We focus on the strengths and address those barriers that are identified through the process.”
RAD invites the community to walk together during “Recovery at Lake” at 3 p.m. May 16, at Carey Lake on Dupont Road in Hibbing. There will be food, beverages, snacks, and community.
“The opposite of addiction is connection,” said Beth Elstad. “We are really seeking for people to engage in their community with an opportunity to experience healthy and fun activities. It is an opportunity for people with shared experiences to come together, and also an opportunity to reduce stigma. It’s open to everyone in the community”
RAD will continue to offer events throughout northern Minnesota to give people a chance to enjoy life in our communities.
“Honestly, we have heard for years early on that there are limited opportunities for people to gather outside of meetings,” said Elstad. “This is a chance to engage with others and offers the opportunity to develop relationships and additional support networks. It gives people an opportunity to experience laughter and joy and they are able to have people see them for who they are and not be labeled for someone experiencing substance use disorder or recovery.
“What we find is when people engage, they get invested in their own recovery. When they can get out there with others in their community, it not only helps them to sustain their recovery, it also inspires others to seek their own recovery, ” she said.
To connect with Recovery Alliance Duluth visit them on social media, their website at RecoveryAllianceDuluth.org or by calling 218-576-6005.
* by Melissa Cox, Real Ranger
