This year the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere! Every big city and small town. All of us are raising funds for one goal: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Your health and safety are our top priorities, so we aren’t having a large in-person gathering this year — instead, on September 19th, we invite you to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in the Range Area do the same.
Join us for a special Walker Pep Rally webinar on Tuesday, August 11th from 6:30 - 7:00 PM. Learn details about this year’s walk, get fundraising ideas and meet other walkers virtually! You will have the opportunity to hear from your Range Area Walk committee, team captains, and Champions as we round up to #ENDALZ! To receive call-in information, RSVP to rangewalk@alz.org
Register or donate to the Range Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s at act.alz.org/range
