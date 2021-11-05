VIRGINIA — The Virginia Salvation Army is once again taking Christmas assistance applications and will continue to do so until Nov. 30.
Anyone interested can go online to: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/virginia/. Once at the site choose the Brighten the Holidays box and when that opens scroll down to Christmas application. Feel free to call 741-1889 for assistance.
The Virginia Salvation Army is also looking for volunteer bell ringers. Ringing starts on Nov. 12 at both Super One grocery stores in Virginia. After Thanksgiving, bell ringers will be at Walmart, Walgreens, Hobby Lobby, and L&M.
To be a volunteer bell ringer go to registertoring.com and choose a day and time.
The annual Angel Tree will be available at Walmart starting Friday, Nov. 26.
The Salvation Army will have its Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 17 from 1-4:30 p.m. (to go only). The Christmas dinner has been set for Dec. 22 from 1-4:30 p.m.
Both dinners are free of charge and all are welcome to come and get a hot holiday dinner.
