VIRGINIA — The Virginia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person, Amanda “Mandi” Bjork, who has not been heard from since last Friday afternoon.
Bjork was last seen in her yard near the Ken Waschke Auto Plaza in Virginia. Her wallet, phone and truck are still at the residence.
Bjork is known to swim in Bailey’s Lake in Virginia. She is five-feet-two-inches tall and of slim build. She has short brown hair on the top, and her head is shaved on the sides. She is described as being very tan and usually wears eyeglasses.
If you have any information, please contact 911 and ask to speak with a Virginia Police officer.
