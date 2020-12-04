VIRGINIA — Law enforcement officials are searching for two suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting around 7:47 a.m. Friday near the Virginia hospital and golf course.
The men are believed to be involved in a shots fired incident at a home on the 800 block of 12th Street North, according to Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson.
The chief wrote in a statement that police officers were dispatched that morning to the home, where local witnesses “reported hearing five gunshots and observed a tan or gold passenger car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.”
After finding “bullet holes in the rear door of a residence,” officers spoke with the 32-year-old occupant of the home, Mattson wrote in the statement. The man allegedly told officers that he “heard the gunshots [and] saw a white male with a mask firing his handgun at the back door” and in return “fired shots from a handgun back at the unknown white male.”
No injuries were reported, according to Mattson, who did not immediately respond to follow-up emails and voicemails requesting further comment.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and both the Eveleth and Hibbing police departments responded to the area to assist.
Law enforcement located the suspect’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Mountain Iron and were told that two men from the vehicle had entered the store. They searched the store, but could not find them.
“Law enforcement reviewed surveillance camera footage and observed that the two male suspects had briefly entered Wal-Mart then left the area in a dark blue 2004 Subaru Legacy Station Wagon,” Mattson wrote. “The Subaru Legacy was located in the City of Virginia. Both vehicles were towed and are pending search warrants.”
Back on the 800 block of 12th Street North, law enforcement apprehended the man and transported him to the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. He was being held that afternoon on suspicion of the counts of dangerous weapons, recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and convicted felon ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition. He has not been charged. The Mesabi Tribune is withholding his name since he has not been formally charged with a crime.
Officers executed a search warrant at the home. Mattson wrote that they found a handgun and 13 pounds of marijuana in the residence.
She added that “all parties involved in the incident are known to each other and no injuries were reported.”
The police department is investigating the incident.
