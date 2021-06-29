Thursday, July 1,2021
7 p.m. at the Bob Baldrica Bandstand
Colors Presented by The Virginia Servicemen's Honor Guard
Star Spangled Banner
E Pluribus Unum...............................…….......F.Jewell
American Patrol.................................…F.W.Meacham
Battle Hymn Of The Republic......................Wilhousky
The Homefront................………....James Christiensen
Americans We.......................................………Fillmore
Conducted By Robert Birnstihl
The Liberty Bell....................................................Sousa
Armed Forces Salute......................…..arr. Bob Lowden
Narrated By Cam Jayson
America The Beautiful..................................arr. Bullock
Stars And Stripes Forever.......................………....Sousa
* Ceremonial Rifle Salute By Honor Guard.*
Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas, Directors
