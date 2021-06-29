Thursday, July 1,2021

7 p.m. at the Bob Baldrica Bandstand

Colors Presented by The Virginia Servicemen's Honor Guard

Star Spangled Banner

E Pluribus Unum...............................…….......F.Jewell

American Patrol.................................…F.W.Meacham

Battle Hymn Of The Republic......................Wilhousky

The Homefront................………....James Christiensen

Americans We.......................................………Fillmore

Conducted By Robert Birnstihl

The Liberty Bell....................................................Sousa

Armed Forces Salute......................…..arr. Bob Lowden

Narrated By Cam Jayson

America The Beautiful..................................arr. Bullock

Stars And Stripes Forever.......................………....Sousa

* Ceremonial Rifle Salute By Honor Guard.*

Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas, Directors

