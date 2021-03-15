The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of February were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Amanda Milks and Ryan Cazin, both of Virginia
Rachael Zank and Scott Cleveland, both of Hoyt Lakes
Amanda Serson and Brandon Kaivola, both of Iron
Larry Baker of Mountain Iron and Natalia Sola, of Ingeniero Maschwitz
Andrew Port and Adrianna Dejoode, both of Hoyt Lakes
Brandi Hutton and James Casto, both of Virginia
Sarah Simek of Melrude and Paul Tini of Eveleth
Allyssa Gregorich and Alan Becker, both of Virginia
Hailey Marshall and Luke Williams, both of Hoyt Lakes
