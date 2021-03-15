The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of February were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Amanda Milks and Ryan Cazin, both of Virginia

Rachael Zank and Scott Cleveland, both of Hoyt Lakes

Amanda Serson and Brandon Kaivola, both of Iron

Larry Baker of Mountain Iron and Natalia Sola, of Ingeniero Maschwitz

Andrew Port and Adrianna Dejoode, both of Hoyt Lakes

Brandi Hutton and James Casto, both of Virginia

Sarah Simek of Melrude and Paul Tini of Eveleth

Allyssa Gregorich and Alan Becker, both of Virginia

Hailey Marshall and Luke Williams, both of Hoyt Lakes

