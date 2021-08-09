The following list of marriage license applications for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Danielle Parson and Neil Barber, both of Virginia

Cassandra Sauter and Joshua Gundy, both of Buhl

Alexandra Jordan and Aaron Bevington, both of Cook

Thomas Nikunen and Roxanna Haakenson, both of Eveleth

Michael McFaul, Mountain Iron and Bryanna Bruun, Gilbert

Kristi Skalsky and Steven Anderson, both of Hibbing

Priscila Linarez and Michael Kunz, both of Ely

Brian Maki and Jennifer Bjornson, both of Richfield, Minn.

Rebecca Green and Randy Fultz, both of Cook

Michael Talberg, Cook and Emily Polashek, Minneapolis

Cole Youngren and Lisa Winckler, both of Mountain Iron

Miranda Biese and Ryan Moller, both of Eveleth

Donovan Strong, Tower and Kari Holcomb, Virginia

Courtney Schelde, Angora and Zachary Conway-Zeig, Hartford, S.D.

Diana Knudson, Gilbert and Paul Mattila, Virginia

Brielle Willis and Matthew Kesanen, both of Embarrass

Cassidy Thornberg and Kaitlin Swanson, both of Eveleth

Kyle Robey, Mechanicsville, Va., and Marjorie Thompson, Gilbert

Krista Galatz and Christopher Shopp, both of Aurora

Leah Haddid, Eveleth and Hector Duran Moreno, Redondo Beach, Calif.

Troy Wood and Diane Lindland, both of Soudan

Ashley Erickson, Hermantown and Benjamin Neff, Eveleth

Madisen Depew and Austin Briesemeister, both of Eveleth

Jessica Pinner, Virginia and Nathan Waslaski, Hibbing

Janice Morin and Anthony Petrick, both of Virginia

Gerald Yourczek II and Diane Seiloff, both of Eveleth

Ann Patting, Andalusia, Ill., and Reid Pettifer, Cambrige, Ill.

Dana Bye and Justin Strekal, both of Cleveland, Ohio

Shannon Haupt and Bradley Matich, both of Tower

