The following list of marriage license applications for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.
Danielle Parson and Neil Barber, both of Virginia
Cassandra Sauter and Joshua Gundy, both of Buhl
Alexandra Jordan and Aaron Bevington, both of Cook
Thomas Nikunen and Roxanna Haakenson, both of Eveleth
Michael McFaul, Mountain Iron and Bryanna Bruun, Gilbert
Kristi Skalsky and Steven Anderson, both of Hibbing
Priscila Linarez and Michael Kunz, both of Ely
Brian Maki and Jennifer Bjornson, both of Richfield, Minn.
Rebecca Green and Randy Fultz, both of Cook
Michael Talberg, Cook and Emily Polashek, Minneapolis
Cole Youngren and Lisa Winckler, both of Mountain Iron
Miranda Biese and Ryan Moller, both of Eveleth
Donovan Strong, Tower and Kari Holcomb, Virginia
Courtney Schelde, Angora and Zachary Conway-Zeig, Hartford, S.D.
Diana Knudson, Gilbert and Paul Mattila, Virginia
Brielle Willis and Matthew Kesanen, both of Embarrass
Cassidy Thornberg and Kaitlin Swanson, both of Eveleth
Kyle Robey, Mechanicsville, Va., and Marjorie Thompson, Gilbert
Krista Galatz and Christopher Shopp, both of Aurora
Leah Haddid, Eveleth and Hector Duran Moreno, Redondo Beach, Calif.
Troy Wood and Diane Lindland, both of Soudan
Ashley Erickson, Hermantown and Benjamin Neff, Eveleth
Madisen Depew and Austin Briesemeister, both of Eveleth
Jessica Pinner, Virginia and Nathan Waslaski, Hibbing
Janice Morin and Anthony Petrick, both of Virginia
Gerald Yourczek II and Diane Seiloff, both of Eveleth
Ann Patting, Andalusia, Ill., and Reid Pettifer, Cambrige, Ill.
Dana Bye and Justin Strekal, both of Cleveland, Ohio
Shannon Haupt and Bradley Matich, both of Tower
