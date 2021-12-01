Nov. 21 — Nov. 27
This last week our crews responded to 80 emergencies. 72 were medical related and the remaining eight were fire. The fire consisted of an elevator entrapment, a steam leak, multiple residential and commercial smoke and carbon monoxide detector activations and multiple motor vehicle accidents. 20 of those medical incidents were transports from hospitals in our region to Duluth and Metro hospitals for continuing care. Our crews performed 106 medical treatments, 104 procedures and administered 85 medications.
Below are some winter driving tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Whether it’s snow, sleet or ice, winter weather can cause extremely dangerous road conditions. In 2019, there were 440 fatal crashes, and an estimated 33,000 injury crashes that occurred in wintry conditions. Preparing yourself – and your vehicle – for winter weather is key.
When driving in winter conditions please slow down. It is harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. In fact, in 2019, an estimated 182,000 police- reported crashes occurred in wintry conditions. On the road, increase your following distance enough so that you will have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.
Do not crowd a snowplow or travel beside the truck. Snowplows travel slowly, make wide turns, stop often, overlap lanes, and exit the road frequently. If you find yourself behind a snowplow, stay far enough behind it and use caution if you pass the plow.
If you are stopped or stalled in wintry weather, stay focused on yourself and your passengers, your car, and your surroundings. Stay with your car and do not overexert yourself. Let your car be seen. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on. Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm. Do not run your car for long periods with the windows up or in an enclosed space.
As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure. Make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure.
In colder weather, parents typically dress their children in winter coats. It is important to know that heavy coats can interfere with the proper harness fit on a child in a car seat. When your child will be secured in a car seat, pick thin, warm layers, and place blankets or coats around your child after the harness is snug and secure for extra warmth.
In addition, make sure car seats and booster seats are properly installed and that any children riding with you are in the right seat for their ages and sizes.
Familiarize yourself with the safety technologies on your vehicle and how they perform in wintry conditions. Know whether your vehicle has an antilock brake system and learn how to use it properly. Antilock brake systems prevent your wheels from locking up during braking. If you have antilock brakes, apply firm, continuous pressure to the brake pedal. If you do not have antilock brakes, you may need to pump your brakes if you feel your wheels starting to lock up.
Check your headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and interior lights. Be sure to also check your trailer brake lights and turn signals, if necessary.
You can quickly go through a lot of windshield wiper fluid in a single snowstorm. Make sure your vehicle’s reservoir is full of high-quality “winter” fluid with de-icer before winter weather hits. Make sure defrosters and all windshield wipers work and replace any worn blades. Consider installing heavy-duty winter wipers if you live in an area that gets a lot of snow and ice.
Make sure you have enough coolant in your vehicle, and that it meets the manufacturer’s specifications.
Carry items in your vehicle to handle common winter driving-related tasks, and supplies you might need in an emergency, including a shovel, sand, jumper cables, lighting, ice scraper, phone charger, food, medicine, etc. Keep your gas tank close to full whenever possible.
Avoid Risky Driving Behaviors
You know the rules: Do not text or drive distracted; obey posted speed limits; and always drive sober. Both alcohol and drugs can impair safe and responsible driving by affecting things such as coordination, judgment, perception, and reaction time. And remember; always wear your seat belt.
