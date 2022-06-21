June 12- June 18
This last week at the VFD was an extremely busy one with a total of ninety calls. Seventy-eight were medical and t12 fire related calls. Of the medical calls, 25 were hospital transports and the remaining were 9-1-1 emergencies. These transfers brought us to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 9-1-1 calls brought us to the majority of our surrounding communities. Thank you to ours, and all of the surrounding Law Enforcement entities, Fire Departments, Ambulance Services, First Responder agencies and all the staff in all the Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities in our area. I know when we are busy, you all are busy too and we beyond appreciate your help and the opportunity to work beside you all. The fire calls consisted of a building fire, which was quickly extinguished, a motor vehicle collision, a cooking fire, gasoline leaks, and multiple commercial and residential alarm activation calls. Our staff performed 117 medical treatments, 114 procedures and administered 114 medications.
—
Swimming Safety
Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. But it is important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water. The American Red Cross offers these important swimming safety tips you should be aware of before you head out to the pool or beach:
• Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.
• Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.
• Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
• Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.
• Maintain constant supervision.
• Make sure everyone in your family learns to swim well. Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses.
• If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers. Many children who drown in home pools were out of sight for less than five minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.
• Avoid distractions when supervising children around water.
• If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.
• Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.
• Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.
• Protect your skin. Limit the amount of direct sunlight you receive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and wear sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15.
• Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine in them.
• Enroll in Red Cross home pool safety, water safety, first aid and CPR/AED courses to learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.