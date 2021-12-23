During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was called for 91 times. 78 were medical and 13 were fire/rescue calls. The fire calls varied from multiple vehicle collisions, one resulting in patients needing to be extricated, a gas leak, business and residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide emergencies, a structure fire, and a cooking fire. Of the medical calls, 16 were medical transfers and 62 were 911 calls. The transfers were out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth hospitals, Metro hospitals and Fairview Range Medical Center. The 9-1-1 emergencies brought us all over the range. These patients were transported to air medical landing zones, Duluth Hospitals, Fairview Range Medical Center and the majority to Essentia Health Virginia. We performed 88 medical procedures, 98 treatments and administered 84 medications.
With heating season here, and the coldest of which is approaching, we would like to take this time to remind everyone to be safe with portable or space heaters. Below are some tips that could keep you and loved ones warm and safe this winter.
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States. More than 65,000 home fires are attributed to heating equipment each year. These fires result in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and millions of dollars in property damage. Portable electric space heaters can be a convenient source of supplemental heat for your home in cold weather. Unfortunately, they can pose significant fire and electric shock hazards if not used properly. Fire and electrical hazards can be caused by space heaters without adequate safety features, space heaters placed near combustibles, or space heaters that are improperly plugged in.
Safety should always be a top consideration when using space heaters. Here are some tips for keeping your home safe and warm when it is cold outside:
• Make sure your space heater has the label showing that it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory.
• Before using any space heater, read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels carefully.
• Inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections before each use. If frayed, worn or damaged, do not use the heater.
• Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when you are leaving a room or going to sleep, and do not let pets or children play too close to a space heater.
• Space heaters are only meant to provide supplemental heat and should never be used to warm bedding, cook food, dry clothing or thaw pipes.
• Install smoke alarms on every floor of your home and outside all sleeping areas and test them once a month.
• Proper placement of space heaters is critical. Heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.
• Locate space heaters out of high traffic areas and doorways where they may pose a tripping hazard.
• Plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet. Do not use an extension cord or power strip, which could overheat and result in a fire. Do not plug any other electrical devices into the same outlet as the heater.
• Place space heaters on level, flat surfaces. Never place heaters on cabinets, tables, furniture, or carpet, which can overheat and start a fire.
• Always unplug and safely store the heater when it is not in use.
