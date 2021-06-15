Thursday, June 17
7 P.M.
Olcott Park Bob Baldrica Bandstand
Star Spangled Banner
National Emblem March................E.E. Bagley
Capriccio Italien...................Tschaikovsky
Danny Boy........................arr. John Fanin
Sentimental Journey....................Les Brown
The Klaxon March..................Henry Fillmore
The Mandalorian.................Ludwig Goransson
The Greatest Show...............arr. Paul Murtha
Lux Aurumque.......................Eric Whitacre
Fantasia.......................arr. James Curnow
The Fairest of The Fair................J.P.Sousa
Ryan Freitas and Bill Lavato Directors
In case of rain the concert will be held at the Uptown Mall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.