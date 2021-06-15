Thursday, June 17

7 P.M.

Olcott Park Bob Baldrica Bandstand

Star Spangled Banner

National Emblem March................E.E. Bagley

Capriccio Italien...................Tschaikovsky

Danny Boy........................arr. John Fanin

Sentimental Journey....................Les Brown

The Klaxon March..................Henry Fillmore

The Mandalorian.................Ludwig Goransson

The Greatest Show...............arr. Paul Murtha

Lux Aurumque.......................Eric Whitacre

Fantasia.......................arr. James Curnow

The Fairest of The Fair................J.P.Sousa

Ryan Freitas and Bill Lavato Directors

In case of rain the concert will be held at the Uptown Mall

