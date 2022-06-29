Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m.

Bob Baldrica Bandstand, Olcott Park

Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas- Directors

The Star Spangled Banner

The Liberty Bell- John Phillip Sousa

Rushmore- Alfred Reed

Captain America March- Alan Silvestri

America the Beautiful- Samuel A. Ward

Star Spangled Spectacular- George M. Cohan

Semper Fidelis- John Phillip Sousa

Guest Conductor- Bob Birnstihl

In the Miller Mood- arr. Warren Baker

Armed Forces Salute- arr. Bob Lowden

The Stars and Stripes Forever- John Phillip Sousa

