Virginia City Band Concert Jul 27, 2022

Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
Bob Baldrica Bandstand, Olcott Park
Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas-Directors

The Star Spangled Banner
Also Sprach Zarathustra-Richard Strauss
Alexander's Ragtime Band-Irving Berlin
Bohemian Rhapsody-Freddie Mercury
Loch Lomand-Frank Ticheli
Music from The Incredibles-Michael Giacchino
A Sousa Collection-Howard Cable
Big Band Signatures-arr. John Higgins
Blues-George Gershwin
Soloist-Matt Mahonen
Hoop-Dee-Doo Polka-Milton DeLugg
Them Basses-G.H. Huffine
