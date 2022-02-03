Virginia- and Eveleth-Gilbert-opoly now free
stephaniestern

VIRGINIA — The Virginia-opoly and Eveleth/Gilbert-opoly games are now free at the Virginia office of the Mesabi Tribune while supplies last.

The limit is six games per customer.

Those interested can pick them up at the Mesabi Tribune's Virginia office at 704 7th Avenue South during business hours (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday)

