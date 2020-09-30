GILBERT — The 75th anniversary of George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 will be celebrated starting at noon on Saturday at the post home, 224 N. Broadway. The event is open to post and auxiliary members and the public.
A lunch of sloppy joes, calico beans, potato salad and cake will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
There will be a program at 1 p.m. featuring a history of the Gilbert VFW, special guests District 8 VFW Commander Rick Stoehr and District President Julie Stoehr, recognition of World War II veterans in attendance and of Post 4456 Commander Tim Mattson and Auxiliary President Marlaina Hart.
Please wear masks per state mandate regarding the pandemic, and social distancing will be observed.
