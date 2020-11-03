‘Very strong’ turnout as Rangers vote in 2020

IRON RANGE — In one of most politically-charged regions of Minnesota, Iron Range voters converged on polling locations in a steady stream throughout the early portion of Election Day.
They did so in the throes of a global pandemic and as the state set another new record for coronavirus cases Tuesday, with more than 3,400 new infections.
Tensions have been high across the nation during the 2020 election cycle, fueled in part by growing angst over COVID-19 restrictions, but also a divisive political tone that has cast a shadow over the timing of election results and the fate of some late-arriving early voting ballots.
Among the biggest questions to be answered in the coming days on the Iron Range is the fate of a traditional Democratic stronghold that dramatically shifted to President Donald J. Trump in 2016 and could re-elect U.S. Pete Stauber as the first Republican to win back-to-back terms in the Eighth Congressional District since William Pittenger more than 70 years ago.
Outside the Greyhound Bus Museum in Hibbing, about 40 voters stood in line starting at 6:30 a.m. amid unusually sunny weather. By 10:30 a.m., more than 328 people cast their votes at the historic museum, which had been converted to a polling place during the primaries.
“It’s the best feeling seeing people come out and vote, despite COVID-19,” said Candie Seppala, the city council’s executive assistant who has been leading a staff of 90 workers to organize polling places. There were 10 judges and three student volunteers at the museum, all masked and spraying vote down booths after each use.
Many people coming out of the building were unwilling to provide their names given the region’s current and sometimes-bitter political environment. Families and friends say they have been divided on whether they would once again vote Republican as the majority of residents did in 2016, or vote Democrat in an effort to return their pro-union community to its historically blue roots.
A 55-year-old man who worked at a regional college said that he was “a Republican who is voting Democrat because we need to get rid of Trump,” since he thought the president did not deliver on his economic promises to the region. A 32-year-old miner said he voted for all Republicans —Trump, Stauber and House 6B candidate Rob Farnsworth — since they gave him the best chance to keep his job. “There is an anti-mining rhetoric for the Democrats,” he said. “I’m not very hopeful if Biden gets in. He says he’s pro-union, but what happens to my job when he’s not pro-mining.”
A 21-year-old college student who works construction said that he was voting for Trump because he was in favor of “iron ore mining, PolyMet copper-nickel mining and Line 3 pipeline project.” In his first time voting, he decided not to provide his name since his father is a Democrat.
Roxie Theisen, a 46-year-old Delta employee, explained how she voted for Trump because “he does believe in mining and rebuilding America.” Kathy Black, a 63-year-old retiree who worked with developmentally disabled individuals, said that she too voted for Trump, since they share the same pro-life beliefs. “I vote biblically,” she said.
The voters, mostly masked, stood 6-feet apart in a line that sometimes ran into the parking lot. They spoke with one another and made joking remarks, despite the atmospheric weight attributed to a contentious presidential election. “You’re not supposed to wear political clothes for voting,” one woman told a man who was headed to his vehicle. She motioned to his Green Bay Packers sweatshirt. “That’s even worse.”
At the Chet Tomassoni Memorial Building in Chisholm, about 30 people lined the sidewalk as the temperatures climbed above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. More than 440 people had voted here during the morning hours and election officials expected even more to turn up as the noon hour arrived.
Several individuals rushed out of the polling place to return to work. While others divulged their voting preferences, some declined to provide their names due to the increased tension in a small community where many people know one another.
Chisholm became a flashpoint of the straining relationships among residents earlier this year when the city’s mayor, John Champa, was one of six Iron Range mayors who signed a letter supporting Trump. Weeks of criticism led to an attempt by some Chisholm residents to recall Champa — he identified himself as the mayor in the letter, but said it only represented his personal view — saying the mayor did not represent a city that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Back at the polls on Tuesday, a 69-year-old retired miner said he voted for Biden because he thought “Democrats did well for us.” He described how Trump’s support for tariffs did not sway his vote, since “others had done tariffs in the past” and he “wasn’t going to jump in the bandwagon just because he’s done it.” A 29-year-old woman who works in marketing said that she voted for Biden because she “is pro-choice and equal rights.” Still, she did not see the presidential election as bearing any change in the region. “Either way, I don’t think it’ll affect the Iron Range,” she said.
Wanda Fritsche, a 64-year-old social services worker who hasn’t voted for a Democrat since Jimmy Carter, said she voted for Trump once again because “he’s done what he said and he did bring the economy back.” She referred to Biden as “a career politician.”
“Is Trump brash?” she said. “Heck yeah. But he’s a businessman who got us into a good spot economically before the pandemic.”
Dave Mack, a 70-year-old veteran and construction worker, said he voted for Biden who “is more of a people’s guy; Trump is for Trump, his daughter, his son-in-law and his family.” He noted several reasons for not voting for Trump due to his “buddying up” to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, while reportedly calling fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”
“Trump has made it so partisan,” Mack said. “He’s divided the country. He’s racist. But people say he’s not, like Pete Stauber.” Mack said that he did not vote for Stauber since the congressman “sticks up for Trump and says he doesn’t lie.” He added, “That’s where he lost me.”
Considering Republican opinions that Trump is the best choice for the Iron Range when it comes to mining and the economy, Mack said that “Obama and Biden had the economy going uphill the whole time and Trump wants to take credit for that, but he inherited a great economy.” He continued, “The first thing we need to do is take care of COVID and then the economy can come back.” But to do so, he opted to vote for Biden and blamed Trump for how the administration has been handling the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the deaths of more than 230,000 Americans.
COVID-19 was among the concerns for Debra Bartlett, a 66-year-old retiree from Britt, who also listed national security, health care, social security, race, global warming and the economy as issues she’s worried about. “My main issue in this election is getting Trump out of office because I believe he is a danger to this country,” Bartlett said.
She was one of more than 1.8 people in Minnesota who voted early or by absentee/mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday. That’s more than 60 percent of Minnesotans that voted in the 2016 presidential election since early voting began on Sept. 18. For Bartlett, voting absentee was old hat. She filled it out and submitted her vote at the end of September and tracked the ballot online to ensure it was accepted and counted. “I have been voting absentee for several elections,” she added.
Carah Lynch, a 26-year-old graduate student from Eveleth, voted in-person around 8 a.m. “It was quick and easy. No line when I went.” A Type-1 diabetic, Lynch said insurance and drug costs were “extremely important” issues heading to the polls. Among the others, she said, were defending the police and military, protecting mines and the oil industry, the Second Amendment and reopening the country from coronavirus restrictions.
“I have family who own a small business and they are impacted severely by these elections,” she said.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a virtual press conference Tuesday that turnout looked “very strong” and reported an “absence, rather than a presence” of issues impacting voting. Simon said polling locations had relatively short wait times, nice weather, plenty of personal protective equipment and no “significant conflicts” over masks, eligibility, apparel or suppression.
“Those are really just one-offs and those happen every election,” he said of minor issues like signage, machine glitches and a temporary power outage. “So far, things have gone very smoothly. We’re poised to have a really good election.”
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Republican challenge to late-arriving ballots, but kept in place a federal appeals court ruling that required segregation of ballots arriving after 8 p.m. Election Day.
Simon declined comment on the ruling, citing pending litigation and that he had not read the order, but said the court leaves open the possibility that votes could be invalidated by additional litigation.
“We will fight that,” Simon added. “We will fight against the invalidation of every ballot for every office.”
Courts have only considered the fate of presidential votes in late-arriving ballots and Simon said his office has advised counties to count “every race on ballot” that comes in before Tuesday, Nov. 10. Those ballots will continue to be segregated per the federal appeals court ruling, “but every race will be counted until or unless someone tells us otherwise.”
