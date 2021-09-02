VIRGINIA — A community block party is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Olcott Park in Virginia.
The event is being hosted by Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) of Northern Minnesota, and is free and open to the public.
“It’s just another opportunity to bring people in the community together to experience the culture of the people of color,” said VEMA Co-Director Seraphia Gravelle, who along with co-directors Nathanial Coward and Elizabeth Allen, formed the grassroots group in the spring of 2020, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with a goal of providing a voice for people of color throughout the region.
Since then the organization has grown to include a board of directors consisting of 10 people, six official members ranging in age from 14 to seniors, and supporters across the Range, Gravelle said in an earlier interview.
Gravelle said the event on Sept. 4 has all of the makings of a neighborhood block party, except it’s a community event being held at a public park.
”There will be food free to the public, and there will also be music, table games like spades, dominos, and things like that — we’re also hoping to add in cornhole (bean bags), or other outside games,” she said.
Since opening a storefront at 12 West Lake St. in Chisholm this spring, VEMA has developed relationships with organizations within the community and beyond.
“We have developed a relationship with Iron Range Tourism, Kiwanis, IRRRB, and the Equal Justice Committee, so we’ve cultivated a lot of those relationships,” Gravelle said.
During the Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival in August, VEMA offered a free movie, popcorn and juice to visitors.
VEMA is looking forward to expanding its operation in January 2022, when it plans to establish regular office hours, and introduce more activities and programs.
There are currently computers available for youth to use when the office is open.
More information on VEMA is available on its website, info@vemamn.org, or by calling 218-262-9839.
The group has also set up a Facebook page with its current office hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.