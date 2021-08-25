CHISHOLM — The first-ever trail run at Redhead MTB Park, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s Renegade Trail Run 25K and 5K, is just weeks away, and organizers have been working diligently to ensure the event runs smoothly by communicating with city leaders and trail partners, marketing and promoting, mapping courses – and yes, hiking the courses as well.
“Since this event is a fundraiser to benefit local veterans through our United for Veterans program, we of course want the event to be a huge success,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay. “It’s important to us that everyone who participates has a great time, and it’s even more important that everyone who participates is safe.”
To that end, UWNEMN has organized a volunteer day on Tuesday Aug. 31st to flag the 5K and 25K courses, so runners don’t get lost as well as clear the trails of any weeds, loose rocks, or debris. At least 16 volunteers will be needed so UWNEMN can assign teams of at least two to 1-2 mile stretches of their courses.
Volunteers will meet at the Redhead trailhead in Chisholm at 8 am on the 31st to receive their assignments and will be shuttled to the section of trail they’re assigned. Volunteers can be on foot or bring their mountain bikes and are also asked to bring clippers and/or weed whippers if they have them.
Organizers expect work to end around 12 p.m., and lunch will be provided.
Other efforts are also being made to maintain safety of Renegade Trial Run 25K and 5K runners. Water and aid stations will be placed strategically on the courses, and the entire Redhead MTB Park will be closed to the public from 7 am to 3 pm the day of the event (September 11th).
The race courses will utilize both the singletrack trails and gravel roads. Vehicle and ATV access will also be limited from 7 am. to 3 pm. Signage and, when possible, volunteers will be present at any of these intersections.
“Our courses have been designed to give our runners a unique experience with rugged terrain and epic views. People of all ages can enjoy the 5K, while the 25K is much more intense and is suited for the experienced distance runner,” Shay said. “We are so excited to showcase this amazing new trail, and we are so grateful to all our community partners making it possible.”
Partners for the Renegade Trail Run include the City of Chisholm, Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC), and the Minnesota Discovery Center. Minnesota Discovery Center Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator Jordan Metsa said the team is “thrilled to help plan and promote” UWNEMN’s Renegade event.
“Redhead has proven to be a magnet for community recreation and tourism, and to see these types of events come together in support of local veterans and their families, makes it all the better,” he said. “All of us at Redhead are proud to be able to give back to those who have given so much to us.”
To sign up to volunteer on the 31st, email elizabeth@unitedwaynemn.org or call 218-295-2424. To learn more about UWNEMN’s Renegade Trail Run 25K and 5K, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/renegade
