IRON RANGE — Summer is right around the corner, and United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) is preparing for the return of its free summer lunch program, Meet Up and Chow Down.
The program fills a “huge community need” but also has large needs, according to program coordinator Michelle Lampton.
“In our first year, we were at one site and served almost 2,000 lunches,” Lampton said in a press release. “Last summer we had sites across the region and served nearly 12,000 lunches. There is definitely a need, and it is definitely growing, but with a limited staff and huge service area, we would never be able to meet the need without the help of volunteers.”
Volunteers and UWNEMN staff will distribute bag lunches from 12 pm to 1 pm Monday through Thursday each week, rain or shine. The lunches are prepared by local food vendors, namely schools and hospitals, in accordance with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Minnesota Department of Education’s Summer Food Service Program guidelines.
The program will offer free lunches to all children ages 0-18 from June 6th to September 1st at the following locations:
• Chisholm Kiwanis Park
• Hibbing Bennett Park
• Hibbing HRA Playground
• Mountain Iron Public Library
• Nashwauk Public Library
• Virginia AEOA
• Virginia HRA
• Virginia Olcott Park
Meet Up and Chow Down lunches will not be served July 4 through July 8.
Individuals, companies, or organizations interested in staffing a Meet Up and Chow Down site for one day a week (either for one month, two months, or the whole summer) can visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/volunteer.
