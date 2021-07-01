VIRGINIA — The body of a missing 30-year-old woman from Virginia was found in Bailey’s Lake on Thursday night. Investigators did not suspect foul play.
Amanda Dawn Bjork was last in contact with her family on June 26, when she was reportedly distraught, according to a press release from the Virginia Police Department. The family reported her missing to dispatch on June 29.
Virginia police were told that Bjork frequently swam at Bailey’s Lake in Virginia and sought information from friends, family and others to locate her. Public Works employees for the city told authorities that they were working near Bjork’s house on June 26 and saw her swimming in the lake around 6:30 p.m.
A man reported he last saw her at Bailey’s Lake around 6:30 p.m. on June 28.
Police searched the area near the lake and walking trail and located a gray tank top, headband, black shorts and shoes near the lake.
The Virginia Fire Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and St. Louis County Rescue squad were deployed for a water rescue operation with boats to assist in the search.
Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Bjork’s body was located in Bailey’s Lake.
This story was updated at 9:17 a.m. to reflect new developments.
