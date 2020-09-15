Virginia area drivers are being invited to share their thoughts about Minnesota roadways! U of MN researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about MN roadway designs. Share your knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, watch videos to learn about the experiences of MN residents, and share your feedback. To be eligible, you must have a valid driver's license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. The volunteer study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_em30QrWwzOpG28Z
